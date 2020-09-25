A Cass Lake man charged in the murder of a four-year-old boy in Inger last summer has entered a plea of guilty to one count of Unintentional Murder in the Second Degree, a felony. Kevin Daniel Jackson, 29, appeared before Itasca County District Court on Sept. 18. Under Minnesota law, 180 months (15 years) is the presumed sentence for this offense. According to the plea agreement negotiated by the Itasca County Attorney’s Office, Jackson is expected to receive 180 months in prison upon sentencing.
The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office investigated the matter along with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
The criminal complaint states that on Aug. 21, 2019, at 5:07 p.m., officers received a report that a four-year-old male child was not
breathing and not responsive at a residence in Inger. Upon arrival officers noted the child was being held by his mother. Officers, his mother and later ambulance personnel administered CPR and other life-saving efforts that proved unsuccessful and the child was pronounced dead. While administering CPR, officers noted bruising near the child’s eyes. Deputies received information from life flight medical personnel that the child may have been suffocated to death. Deputies later learned that Jackson was the child’s mother’s boyfriend and had been staying at the residence.
Investigators later spoke with a family member of the mother residing at the home who stated he heard the child crying earlier in the afternoon and saw the child facing down on a couch covered in a blanket and that Jackson was standing over the child wearing a pair of rubber gloves. A short time later, he heard the child crying again and found Jackson holding the child. At about 5 p.m., he heard the child’s mother screaming at Jackson and asking Jackson what happened. The child was on the floor and his mother was attempting to perform CPR. At this time, Jackson was sitting in the living room acting weird and screaming before he left the home.
Deputies located Jackson at a neighboring residence who told them the child “was screaming.” Jackson later explained to investigators that he was living at a treatment facility and had been staying at the residence for a few days. He said he was sleeping downstairs with the child’s mother and awoke to her yelling at him and asking why the child was on the floor. When asked what he thought happened, Jackson told investigators he did not know.
The child’s mother admitted that she had used methamphetamine the previous night with Jackson, that she slept most of the day. She said Jackson got into bed with her at about 4 p.m. She said Jackson was crying and stated he was sorry that he left. When she thought his statement was weird, she went upstairs and found her son lying on the living room couch wrapped in blankets. When she unwrapped him, she saw that his lips were blue. She immediately administered CPR and called 911.
Investigators later received information from the medical examiner that the child sustained the following injuries: petechial hemorrhages in both eyes and face, abrasion on the nose and bruising on the neck.
A search shows that Jackson has an extensive criminal record including felony controlled substance crime, misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor obstruction of legal process, false information to police and fleeing on foot. Records also indicate that Jackson remains on probation for a 2015 drug offense and has a probation violation warrant for his arrest based on allegations of absconding from chemical dependency residential treatment, failing to attend treatment, and use of methamphetamine. Records also show Jackson has violated his probation on nine occasions and failed to appear in court for a hearing on eight occasions regarding these offenses.
Jackson will remain in custody while he awaits sentencing on Nov. 6, 2020.
