Carpenter running for County Auditor

Doug Carpenter has announced that he is running for the office of Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer after hearing a large number of complaints about what is happening in this county.
“I, too, have been complaining,” says Carpenter. “People are saying why doesn’t someone do something about these issues. I realized that I was that someone who could do something about these problems as your next Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer.”
As Carpenter points out, officials in Itasca County for county auditor/treasurer, attorney, sheriff and commissioners are elected positions.
“We are all representatives for the people. We should be working together for the people of Itasca County.”
If elected, Carpenter intends to keep Itasca County fiscally responsible, by utilizing the “very well-trained staff,” in the auditor/treasurer’s office to attempt to make sure the reports are all in and correct, and by running all expenditures by the Itasca County Attorney to make sure they are allowable by law as to content and context.
Many departments are involved in working with the budget - county auditor/treasurer with attorney and all other officials.
“They all need to know what is allowable by law and what is approved to be spent for county needs with taxpayer money,” continues Carpenter.
“I have been involved in the county’s operations for many years, but please trust me, I am not your average politician,” he explained. “I want to assist in the process of making our Itasca County community strong and responsible, to stand up for what we as taxpayers need and deserve.”
Carpenter welcomes discussion regarding Itasca County issues. Contact him at 218-259-5974 or dndcarpenter@yahoo.com or leave a DM on Facebook @DougCarpentersffb4u7k
