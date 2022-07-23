Carpenter running for County Auditor

Doug Carpenter has announced that he is running for the office of Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer after hearing a large number of complaints about what is happening in this county.

“I, too, have been complaining,” says Carpenter. “People are saying why doesn’t someone do something about these issues. I realized that I was that someone who could do something about these problems as your next Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer.”

