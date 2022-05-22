Carlson is vying for Itasca Sheriff

On May 17, 2022, Jeff Carlson filed his affidavit of candidacy for the office of Itasca County Sheriff.
“I have decided to run for this office because I believe I have the leadership experience, knowledge and commitment to Itasca County residents to make positive changes within the sheriff’s office. I do not take this decision lightly and have made this announcement with the full support of my family; wife Tiana, daughters Brittany and Madison, parents, Don and Belinda Carlson, who all live in Itasca County,” explained Carlson.
Carlson has been a licensed police officer in Minnesota since 1999 with 15 years of experience as a police supervisor. He says he has a vision to improve the counties law enforcement services for both residents and businesses.
Carlson grew up in Grand Rapids, and attended school within the Grand Rapids School District.
He has three college degrees including a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Bemidji State University, an AAS Degree in Law Enforcement from Hibbing Community College and a Degree in Occupational Proficiency for Instrumentation from St. Cloud Technical College. He is also a graduate of the BCA Police Leadership / Management Program as well as the MN Chiefs of Police Chief Law Enforcement Officer and Command School. Carlson has also attended the FBI Leadership program.
“I believe my education; management skills and life experience further qualify me for the position of Itasca County Sheriff,” said Carlson.
Throughout his career, Carlson has worked for three different law enforcement agencies as a licensed police officer including Moorhead Police Department, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and the last 16 years for the Grand Rapids Police Department. In my current position as Police Sergeant, which he has held since 2010, currently overseeing scheduling, equipment purchasing, training and other management responsibilities. He previously managed the Towards Zero Death Enforcement Grant for Itasca County as the fiscal agent and has written several grants providing these agencies in excess of 2 million dollars to fund programs and purchase equipment.
“My goal is to make positive changes within the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office through leadership, fiscal responsibility, collaboration, and transparency. I will be accountable to the residents of Itasca County, enhancing community safety and restoring collaborative relationships,” shared Carlson who intends to provide leadership and training, to enhance professional development and mentoring of employees.
“This will give employees of the sheriff’s office the necessary skills to successfully lead the agency in the future.”
In terms of Itasca County’s drug epidemic, Carlson believes collaboration efforts with service providers need to be strengthened and expanded upon in order to “conquer this issue.”
“This epidemic is costly to our community. Tackling this epidemic will be a top priority as your Sheriff. I have witnessed this problem destroy not only individual lives but their families as well.
I will work to provide solutions through enforcement and other avenues such as community education, and training for officers while focusing on drug intervention strategies.”
Carlson wants to implement a community policing, “coffee with a cop”, effort which focuses on regular community meetings with area residents and deputies to provide an opportunity to bring forward issues in the community. He believes this new program will provide transparency and a community voice to everyone in the community.
“I want you to know your deputies and the sheriff. I will increase visibility efforts from the sheriff’s office throughout our county, which will in turn increase public safety and the perception of safety.”
Carlson pledges to be fiscally responsible with “the taxpayer’s checkbook.”
“Our residents can no longer afford the costly budget expenditures. I plan to recuperate costs of the jail by housing out of county inmates to reduce the financial burden of the taxpayers.”
Finally, Carlson intends to inspire collaborative efforts to work on solutions for the ever-increasing mental health issues in our communities. With many of these issues a direct result of the drug epidemic, Carlson plans to build on cooperative efforts within the community to help assist outreach services and education.
“I look forward to the opportunity to serve you in the position of Itasca County Sheriff. I will work with and be available to all residents. I will be a sheriff for all people of this great community settling for nothing but excellence and professionalism from employees under my direction. Together, we can make Itasca County safer for the next generation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.