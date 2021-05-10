2021 Burggraf’s Ace Hardware Caring Fore Kids Charity Classic takes place May 31-June 4
In 2014, the Caring Fore Kids fund at Grand Itasca Foundation was established with the intent of expanding and enhancing pediatric care at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital. Since that time, Caring Fore Kids has funded more than $350,000 in projects, programs, and equipment that simply would not have been possible without it. Now in its 8th year, the Burggraf’s Ace Hardware Caring Fore Kids Charity Classic is the primary fundraiser for the Caring Fore Kids fund. But funds are also raised in other ways throughout the year, such as when Burggraf’s Ace Hardware customers round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, Grand Itasca employees make a donation to wear jeans to work on Fridays, and VanDyke Elementary kids collect Kindness Coins to support the fund. While each of these are small on their own, they add up to big impact for kids receiving care at Grand Itasca. The impact is seen in almost every department of the clinic and hospital, and the need for additional projects spans the facility just the same.
Brave Patient Rewards
Caring Fore Kids funds have allowed Grand Itasca to provide soft and cuddly teddy bears to kids who come for an imaging exam, unexpected visit to the emergency room or surgery. The fund has also allowed clinic and hospital staff to give gift certificates for a special treat after a procedure or exam to kids who are extra brave.
On this year’s wish list for Caring Fore Kids dollars is a desire to continue the traditions of these teddy bears and gift certificates.
Advanced Technology for Littlest Patients
Caring Fore Kids funds have also purchased new Panda infant warmers for birthing suites to keep babies warm and comfortable during their initial exam by their doctor. The warmers also have built-in respiratory care and easy X-ray access for advanced care if it is needed. Another recent purchase for the littlest patients at Grand Itasca was all new Stryker bassinets, which offer an adjustable tilting feature improving visibility and interaction for mothers as well as allowing for improved breathing and comfort of the baby. On this year’s wish list for Caring Fore Kids dollars are fetal monitor stands for each of the labor and delivery suites at Grand Itasca. This, along with the investment in new technology, would allow nurses to continuously monitor all labor patients from any patient room in real-time, improving safety for moms and babies.
Keeping Kids Entertained
While pediatric patients are in the waiting or patient rooms, Caring Fore Kids funds have come to rescue to provide some entertainment for them. In the various lobbies throughout both Grand Itasca’s main campus and Professional Building, where most of the rehab services take place, KidzSpace Touch2Play interactive gaming systems are found. In the clinic exam rooms, upgraded educational and easily cleanable Playscapes are found on the walls. And for kids in the hospital or visiting a loved one in the hospital, Caring Fore Kids funds purchased a mobile Xbox gaming system. These games leave a positive impression on kids when they are at Grand Itasca receiving care.
Tool and Toys for Rehab Department
Perhaps the most impacted by Caring Fore Kids funds, the pediatric rehab therapy department has received various specialized tools to allow the therapists to provide advanced rehab care to patients right here in Grand Rapids. Some examples of the tools include a feeding chair, which supports kids when they are working on feeding or small motor movements, as well as several gait trainers, allowing for kids of different sizes to be able to test out the trainers at therapy before purchasing one for their home. The rehab department has also been able to purchase a variety of toys to help keep kids engaged and interested during their treatment sessions.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic many of these toys had to be thrown out due to the required rigorous cleaning that over time deteriorated the toys. On the Caring Fore Kids wish list this year are new toys to replace those that had to be discarded as well as different toys that can withstand the harsher cleaning products.
In 2020, the Burggraf’s Ace Hardware Caring Fore Kids Charity Classic had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, which means that this year’s event, which is taking place the week of May 31st through June 4th, is even more important for pediatric patients at Grand Itasca. Get involved with the Caring Fore Kids event this year by becoming an event sponsor, registering for golf, or getting your ticket for the virtual event or silent auction. More information about this year’s Caring Fore Kids events can be found at bidpal.net/CaringForeKids or by contacting Bri Solem at 218-999- 1009 or bsolem1@fairview.org.
