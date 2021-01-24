Itasca County Commissioners Ben Denucci and Terry Snyder, along with Itasca County Health and Human Services (ICHHS) Division Manager Eric Villeneuve were in Bigfork this week to admire a brand new ambulance that the county purchased with Coronavirus Relief Funds provided through the CARES Act.
As a whole, Itasca County received $5,640,508 of Coronavirus Relief Funds last year. More than $2 million was distributed to area businesses in the form of Business Grants. According to Villeneuve, the qualifying expenditures that Itasca County spent with the aid had to be necessary, which was defined as incurred due to the public health emergency respective to the Coronavirus Disease and had to be incurred during the period of time of March 1 through Dec. 1, 2020.
“For Health & Human Services in particular, that meant payroll costs for those directly working with the COVID-19 response. Obviously a big part of that is our Public Health Department, as well as other HHS Staff working on the COVID-19 Response. Other expenditures would have been in relation to contact tracing, PPE, disinfection supplies, vaccination supplies and mass vaccination preparation,” explained Villeneuve. “We also were able to purchase a Public Health Refrigerator to house the vaccine as well as a Public Health Van for vaccination clinics.”
Villeneuve says Itasca County Public Health has been working hard on completing the vaccinations to those in Phase 1A such as EMS agencies including law enforcement and fire, and those administering the COVID-19 vaccine. By the end of the week, more than 500 vaccines were administered by public health alone not including hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.
“I believe as of today, MDH shows that 2025 vaccines have been administered in Itasca County or about 4.5% of the population,” added Villeneuve who believes the Bigfork ambulance was a “great use” of CARES funding.
“We have a strong partnership with the Bigfork Ambulance Service and Jesse (Storlie, Bigfork EMS Coordinator) and I met several times to work through the process of obtaining the ambulance, once the County Board gave us final approval to do so,” commented Villeneuve. “I appreciate the support of the County Board to make this happen.”
The ambulance was purchased in Wisconsin, from Pomasl Fire Equipment, Inc. However, the graphics on the vehicle were done locally in Bigfork by Creek Bank Printing.
“They did a very nice job, and I think the Huskie Paw print was great,” said Villeneuve of the graphics, including a nod to the Bigfork School Huskies on the door.
