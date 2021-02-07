Snowmobile club urges riders to follow trails over private property
What became a serious problem last winter, has members of the Itasca Driftskippers Snowmobile Club at their wits end again this year. Irresponsible riders have continued to trespass on private property despite efforts by the club to post signage and ask for added enforcement.
Itasca Driftskippers Club Founder Ken Stangland explained that an important trail connection that runs across property of the former Wendigo Golf Course risks being closed. New owners have assumed the property and granted the Driftskippers a year lease for their trail crossing. The club wants to make sure snowmobilers abide by the restricted arrangements that have allowed riders to cross the private property especially since it connects the main corridor from the Pokegama Lake area to the City of Grand Rapids.
“Right now there are groups who have total disregard over Wendigo,” said Stangland as he explained how riders will veer off the marked trail and travel all over the former golf course property.
The club has even gone so far as to install trail cameras and surveillance signs in hopes to catch the riders who veer off the trail. They’ve also requested the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office and State Conservation Officers to make increased patrols in the area.
“This is an important corridor trail that links the Taconite Trail with Hill City Trails,” said Stangland who knows Grand Rapids businesses and snowmobile enthusiasts would lose out if the corridor were closed. “It is one of the state’s most popular routes.”
Those with information about snowmobilers trespassing on unmarked trails or private property should report it to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.
