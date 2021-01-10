Are you a Caregiver, or know a caregiver, who may be stretched too thin? Far too often, caregivers tend to neglect themselves. Recognizing the importance of caregivers self-care, ElderCircle host three virtual support groups that provide support, tools and resources specifically for caregivers. These are free and open to the public.

Choose from these days/times to participate:

Second Monday of each month 1-2 p.m.:  Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8

Second Thursday of each month 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Jan. 14, Feb. 11, March 11

Third Monday of each month 10-11 a.m.: Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15

The groups are for caregivers of all ages who are caring for an ailing parent, child, spouse or other individuals of any age. You are likely to face a variety of new responsibilities, many of which are unfamiliar or intimidating. At times, you may feel overwhelmed and alone, these groups discuss issues and concerns you may be having.

 Virtual Caregiver Support Groups

• Held via Zoom video conferencing from the comfort of your own home

• Free and open to the public

• Free resources for families and individuals caring for a loved one of any age who is unable to fully care for themselves.

• Share success stories, and dis-cuss challenges and concerns.

• Discover useful resources and support for all aspects of care and everyday life.

Preregistration is required to receive the Zoom link

Call 218-999-9233 ext. 282 or Danielle@eldercircle.org

Upon registration, we’ll send you the Zoom link

