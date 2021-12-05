Civil Air Patrol members in Grand Rapids and throughout the United States celebrated 80 years of service this Wednesday.
The Civil Air Patrol was founded on Dec. 1, 1941, one week before the United States entered World War II. Since then, its mission has evolved over the past eight decades to meet the ever-changing needs of America’s communities with lifesaving technology and programs in youth development and education.
Grand Rapids Composite Squadron, led by Commander Jim Owens, said the anniversary celebration was held online. The online event included trivia, inspirational messages, a vintage image montage, and a 26-minute 1958 documentary about CAP’s International Air Cadet Exchange program narrated by Oscar-winning actor and retired Maj. Gen. Jimmy Stewart.
The video presentation can be found on the Civil Air Patrol National Headquarters YouTube channel.
Owens said that when he assumed command of the Grand Rapids Composite Squadron in June, his main objective was to make people more aware of the organization. Early this summer, the Grand Rapids squadron had six cadets. Now, they have 19.
“I enjoy working with the cadets. They’re wonderful kids,” Owens said. “They really enjoy the learning and activities and I’m amazed how well they absorb the information.”
Youth from 12-18 years of age can join CAP’s Cadet Program. Cadets learn about aviation and the military and develop leadership and teamwork skills in a year-round youth program.
Senior membership of the Grand Rapids squadron has grown by four as well.
Owens said the squadron has been called more frequently to provide rescue service, assist with emergencies, and help with community events.
Next week, The Grand Rapids Composite Squadron will assist the Grand Rapids Fire Department and other emergency services in a staged mass casualty exercise at the Southwest Elementary School building. The exercise will give emergency service agencies in the area an opportunity to test their responses to large-scale incidents and will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.
Owens said the Civil Air Patrol and other agencies involved in the training are looking for volunteers for the training exercise. Volunteers should arrive at Southwest Elementary School to assist with the drill on Wednesday by 3 p.m.
The Civil Air Patrol serves as the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force to perform emergency services duties as assigned, including conducting search and rescue missions; supporting local, state, and federal agencies after natural disaster; providing pandemic relief; participating in joint training exercises; and more.
The Grand Rapids Composite Squadron is headquartered at 1444 SE 7th Ave in Grand Rapids. For more information on the Civil Air Patrol, visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
