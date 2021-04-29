Staff Report
Herald Review
Due to the continued restrictions with crowds size, the 39th Annual Cap Baker Lions Fun Night is going virtual. Fun Night is historically held on the first Friday of May. Service Clubs have also been hit hard during this pandemic as the money raised during this event and others, has a significant impact on our community. Cap Baker Lions Club will be celebrating 100 years of service to the city of Grand Rapids this 2021-22 year.
This year’s Fun Night will take place Wednesday, June 16 with prize drawings beginning at 5 p.m. There are 350 tickets for $100 each. Prizes include a $5000 grand prize, $1,000 second prize, 14 additional cash prizes totaling $2,750, 10 themed baskets, a patio set and a kayak. Winners do not need to be present to win. Must be 18 years or older to purchase a ticket and/or win prize.
Tickets are available from your local Cap Baker Lions Club member now. For more information, call (218) 244-2072. Log in for additional updates and join us for the live drawing at https://www.reifcenter.org/lionsclubfunnight/
