Cap Baker Lions Club celebrates 100th birthday

This year marks the 100th birthday of the Cap Baker Lions Club of Grand Rapids. The club was chartered on Feb. 23, 1922.
To celebrate 100 years of serving the Grand Rapids community, club members are hosting a get-together at the First Friday Art Walk on Friday, June 3, 4-7 p.m. at the Welcome Center of Grand Rapids, around the Cap Baker Lion drinking fountain.
The event will feature cupcakes, a ROAR contest ($100 top prize to be donated to the Grand Rapids charity of the winner’s choice), a display of Cap Baker Lions Club photos and memorabilia and an opportunity to visit with Lion members.
Cap Baker Lions Club sponsors and donates to the following clubs and organizations:
Local 4H Chapter
Can-Do Canine
Caring ‘Fore’ Kids
Diabetic Foundation
Grace House
Grand Itasca Cancer & Infusion Center
Grand Itasca Foundation
Grand Rapids FFA
Grand Rapids Male Chorus
Honor Flight
Judy Garland Museum
Open Door Coat Rack
Pedals Repurposed
Pike for Vets
Second Harvest Food Bank
Shop with a Hero
Special Olympics
Tall Timber Days
Toys for Tots
YMCA Pickleball Courts
Youth for Christ
In addition, the club is very proud of the three sight machines that were purchased as a Legacy project for the club several years ago. This past year Cap Baker screened more than 2,000 students in District 318 schools, and referred 247 students to eye doctors.
The club conducts roadside clean up with the 4 H club every fall and spring, to help keep the community looking great. In addition to roadside clean up, the club has assisted in building several homes for Habitat for Humanity.
Scholarships are provided to three Grand Rapids High School students, and one Itasca Community College student, each year.
“We Serve,” is the motto of the Cap Baker Lions Club whose members are very passionate about the community they resides in, and constantly strive to make it a better place to live.
