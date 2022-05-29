Cap Baker Lions Club celebrates 100th birthday

This year marks the 100th birthday of the Cap Baker Lions Club of Grand Rapids. The club was chartered on Feb. 23, 1922. 

To celebrate 100 years of serving the Grand Rapids community, club members are hosting a get-together at the First Friday Art Walk on Friday, June 3, 4-7 p.m. at the Welcome Center of Grand Rapids, around the Cap Baker Lion drinking fountain.

The event will feature cupcakes, a ROAR contest ($100 top prize to be donated to the Grand Rapids charity of the winner’s choice), a display of Cap Baker Lions Club photos and memorabilia and an opportunity to visit with Lion members. 

Cap Baker Lions Club sponsors and donates to the following clubs and organizations:

Local 4H Chapter

Can-Do Canine

Caring ‘Fore’ Kids

Diabetic Foundation

Grace House

Grand Itasca Cancer & Infusion Center

Grand Itasca Foundation

Grand Rapids FFA

Grand Rapids Male Chorus

Honor Flight

Judy Garland Museum

Open Door Coat Rack

Pedals Repurposed

Pike for Vets

Second Harvest Food Bank

Shop with a Hero

Special Olympics

Tall Timber Days

Toys for Tots

YMCA Pickleball Courts

Youth for Christ

In addition, the club is very proud of the three sight machines that were purchased as a Legacy project for the club several years ago.  This past year Cap Baker screened more than 2,000 students in District 318 schools, and referred 247 students to eye doctors.

The club conducts roadside clean up with the 4 H club every fall and spring, to help keep the community looking great.  In addition to roadside clean up, the club has assisted in building several homes for Habitat for Humanity. 

Scholarships are provided to three Grand Rapids High School students, and one Itasca Community College student, each year.  

“We Serve,” is the motto of the Cap Baker Lions Club whose members are very passionate about the community they resides in, and constantly strive to make it a better place to live.

