Cap Baker Lions Christmas fundraiser

Submitted Photo

In lieu of having an annual Christmas party, the Cap Baker Lions Club did a flash Christmas fundraiser, raising an amazing $3,000 from members! With this money they were able to adopt and provide Christmas for five families in need; donate $1,000 to Toys for Tots; and make additional donations to the local Red Kettle campaign and the Itasca Co. Veteran Services. Cap Baker Lions Club is turning 100 years in 2021 and looks forward to continuing to serve this great community! Have a Merry and safe Christmas Holiday!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments