The State Canvassing Board certified Thursday, Dec. 15,  that Roger Skraba and Natalie Zeleznikar will be joining the House.

A report of publicly funded recounts shows that Skraba defeated Rep. Rob Ecklund (DFL-International Falls) by 15 votes out of out of 21,721 votes cast for the District 3A candidates. In District 3B, Zeleznikar ousted 23-term incumbent Rep. Mary Murphy (DFL-Hermantown) by 33 votes out of the 21,593 votes cast for the candidates. Each candidate lost a vote in the District 3A recount; Zeleznikar gained one vote and Murphy three in District 3B.


