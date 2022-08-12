Canvas Bag Art Class with ElderCircle Aug 12, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ElderCircle will host Canvas Bag Art Class on Monday, Aug. 29, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at the Itasca County Family YMCA- Active Living North Tables (by sink).Cost is $10 per personRegistration deadline is Aug. 22.Create your very own canvas bag for groceries, projects, the lake or an everyday bag!Have fun painting your own canvas bag that is durable and can be washed. Using fabric paint we will learn how to properly use the paint and a few techniques on how to apply the paint to your bag.Contact Cindy at ElderCircle to learn more or register at cbarrett@eldercircle.org or 218-999-9233 x280. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bag Canvas Fabric Paint Canvas Bag Art Class Deadline Groceries Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Primary results: State and county Dasovich is candidate for Itasca County Sheriff Delores “Dee” Herfindahl 1933-2022 Bruce Erwin Korpi 1953-2022 Tall Timber Days is this weekend Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
