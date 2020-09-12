Could leave county with long-term liabilities
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met for a regular session meeting Tuesday, Sept. 8. Commissioners discussed plans for the Canisteo Pit dewatering and received an update on COVID-19 in Itasca County.
Land Commissioner Kory Cease, County Board Commissioners Leo Trunt and Terry Snyder provided information about the Canisteo Pit dewatering. The Canisteo Pit has seen up to six to seven feet of rising water each year. Board members discussed different options for diverting the water.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has secured additional funding to complete research on the project and would be responsible for executing the project. However, Itasca County could potentially be responsible for the area following construction to dewater the pit.
“This is taking on long-term liabilities and long-term issues that, as long as there is no mining, are always going to be there,” said Snyder.
Snyder, Trunt and Cease all agreed there should be more research done to look at all of the options and to find the most cost effective plan. Board members decided to direct County Administrator Brett Skyles to plan a county board special session for further discussion.
COVID-19 Update
Public Health Nurse/Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Anna Anttila provided a situational and informational update regarding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Itasca County to the county board. As of Tuesday, Itasca County had 222 cumulative recorded cases. Since August 31, an additional 22 cases have been reported in Itasca County. Total deaths in Itasca County are up to 13 after an additional death was reported last week.
Anttila reported the majority of cases in the state of Minnesota are from people in their 20s. This is the same for Itasca County.
“However, in the last few weeks we are seeing more cases from all ages. And in the last few weeks we are seeing school-aged children test positive,” Anttila added.
A community testing event will be held the week of Sept. 21, pending final approval, at the Itasca County Fairgrounds. Anyone will be welcome to attend this drive-through event, whether they are symptomatic or not. Testing will be free and no insurance information will be taken. More information will be provided once the date and time is finalized.
For questions or concerns regarding COVID-19, please call the Public Health Hotline at (218) 327- 6784, visit www.stableembrace.com, or contact First Call for Help/211 at (218) 326-8565.
Additional business
Land Commissioner Kory Cease provided the county board an update regarding County Park Use during the COVID-19 Response. Commissioners came to the consensus that Cease could continue providing updates inthe future, but only as needed.
The county board approved the Truancy Prevention Services Contract between ICHHS and Ross Resources, Ltd., for the period of Sept. 1, 2020 through Aug. 31, 2021.
Commissioners approved the Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 county board work session minutes. Additionally, commissioner warrants for September in the amount of $1,284,760.94 were approved.
Commissioners approved the meeting’s consent agenda which included the following actions:
• Approved the Addendum to the lease agreement between Itasca County and ISD 318 for space at the IRC Building, effective September 1, 2020, and authorized the County Board Chair to sign the addendum to the lease agreement.
• Approved the Addendum to the lease agreement between Itasca County and Kootasca Community Action, Inc. for space at the IRC Building, effective September 1, 2020, and authorized County Board Chair to sign the addendum to the lease agreement.
• Accepted the 2020-2021 Toward Zero Death (TZD) Safe Roads Grant Award for the period of October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021, in the amount of $18,525, and adopt the Resolution Re: Authorization for Execution of Agreement, which authorizes the necessary signatures to said grant.
• Approved final payment for SAP 031-695-001 CSAH 95 North Road and authorized the County Board Chairperson and Clerk to the County Board to sign the necessary documents.
• Authorized the County Engineer to enter into a professional service contract with Bolton & Menk to provide engineering design services CSAH 3 Road Rehabilitation and 7th Ave Roundabout and authorized the County Engineer to execute the contract documents.
• Declared the existing Unorganized Township Road and Bridge Policy and the Unorganized Township Policy void. Adopted the attached Unorganized Township Road Policy.
• Approved Road easement exchange between Tax-Forfeit Trust and private land owned by Frank and Sandra Fairchild in Section 26 and 35, T54N, R23W under the terms set forth in the attached easements and authorized signature of the County Auditor.
• Approved utility easement for construction, maintenance and operation of a power line across tax-forfeited trust lands in Section 30, Township 54, Range 24 and authorized necessary signatures.
• Approved utility easement for construction, maintenance and operation of a buried fiber optic cable across tax-forfeited trust lands in Section 18, Township 60, Range 23 and authorized necessary signatures.
• Approved a grant agreement with the FAA for the GPZ Runway Reconstruction project and authorized the County Board Chair and County Attorney signatures.
• Approved the proposal from One Way Wireless Communications to perform structural modifications as required on the Nashwauk tower site.
