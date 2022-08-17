This week, the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) approved $710,000 in contingency pumping for Canisteo Pit near Bovey. The pumping will begin on or before Oct. 1 to prevent water from overtopping the pit until a permanent outlet solution is determined which will require legislative funding.

Over many years, the water levels in the Canisteo Pit have trended upward, threatening the flooding of the nearby village of Bovey. As of June 2022, the water level was within 13 feet of the pit’s natural overflow elevation. Without pumping, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) estimates water would begin to naturally overflow the pit by late 2023 or in 2024. An engineered outlet structure is necessary to control the pit’s water levels in a way that doesn’t adversely affect surrounding communities. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments