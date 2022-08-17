This week, the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) approved $710,000 in contingency pumping for Canisteo Pit near Bovey. The pumping will begin on or before Oct. 1 to prevent water from overtopping the pit until a permanent outlet solution is determined which will require legislative funding.
Over many years, the water levels in the Canisteo Pit have trended upward, threatening the flooding of the nearby village of Bovey. As of June 2022, the water level was within 13 feet of the pit’s natural overflow elevation. Without pumping, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) estimates water would begin to naturally overflow the pit by late 2023 or in 2024. An engineered outlet structure is necessary to control the pit’s water levels in a way that doesn’t adversely affect surrounding communities.
The funding approved Monday provides a short term means to manage water levels until legislative funding for the engineered solution is provided.
The Minnesota DNR and IRRRB have been and will continue working with local communities to identify a long-term solution and seek the legislative funding necessary for construction and operation of an engineered outflow.
Canisteo Mine Pit is a pit lake formed in a complex of numerous inactive iron ore mine pits located north of the cities of Coleraine, Bovey and Taconite. Traditional iron ore mining took place in Canisteo from 1907 to 1980. The Canisteo is now considered to be a legacy mine pit.
In 1980, Mineland Reclamation Rules for ferrous mining were adopted, requiring mining operations to plan for closure and reclamation, including water level management.
Between 1980 and 1986, mining in the Canisteo consisted exclusively of scram operations. Reclamation was only required for disturbances connected to scram mining operations and not water level management. Therefore, the Canisteo is considered a legacy mine pit and no party is responsible for managing water levels.
As water levels continued to rise within the Canisteo, the full extent of potential hydrologic impacts to surrounding communities was unknown. Recognizing the importance of a data record from which water level predictions can be made, the DNR began monitoring for pit water level and surrounding groundwater changes in 1990.
While this area may still be a viable option for future mining operations, which may include pumping water from the pit, an engineered outlet structure is the only guaranteed method to control water levels.
After iron ore mining and subsequent pit dewatering ceased, the Canisteo began to fill with water from precipitation, surface water inflow, and groundwater inflow. The increasing pit water level resulted in concerns from nearby communities, including a rising water table within the city of Bovey. The DNR designed and conducted various studies to evaluate potential impacts from the rising pit water level.
The effects from the already high water table in the city of Bovey were worsened by the rising water level in the Canisteo. Groundwater flowed from the pit lake through subsurface materials to the south toward the city. In 2011, the DNR designed and constructed a drain tile system along 1st street. The drain tile system diverts groundwater away from residential structures located within the city.
In 2012, the DNR issued a water appropriation permit to Magnetation LLC, a scram mining operation, authorizing the pumping of water from the Canisteo for mining operations. This pumping resulted in a decrease in water level until Magnetation LLC filed for bankruptcy in 2015. Pumping ceased in 2016, resulting in a rising pit water level.
ERP Iron Ore LLC acquired Magnetation LLC assets and resumed intermittent pumping in 2017. Pumping again ceased in 2018 when ERP Iron Ore LLC entered bankruptcy, and the water level in the pit began rising again.
The DNR Division of Lands and Minerals actively monitors the Canisteo water level and surrounding groundwater levels to understand the rate of pit water level increase and groundwater flow through the subsurface materials. Hydrologic information gathered near the pit informs assessment of the need for an engineered outlet structure to prevent future flooding and other impacts. The city of Bovey drain tile system is monitored for flow and system efficiency.
Between 2018 and 2020, State agencies worked collaboratively to gather water quantity and quality information from the Canisteo, as well as from nearby surface waters that may serve as receiving waters for any constructed outlet.
The DNR is continuing work with State agencies, local units of government, and private entities to discuss and plan for the outlet project. A hired consultant is working to finalize the engineering and design, and update plans and specifications for bidding the project. The DNR is also working on a contingency plan for pumping water from the Canisteo Pit. The plan involves pumping to maintain pit water levels below the maximum recorded elevation.
Additional funds will be needed to complete the Canisteo outlet project, which includes construction. Construction is estimated to take one year to complete. The DNR will also need to secure funds for contingency pumping. If the Canisteo water level continues to rise at a rate similar to those in recent years, water may begin to naturally overflow by 2023-2024.
The IRRRB Canisteo funding was approved on Aug. 15 through an amendment to the agency’s FY23 budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.