Itasca County Commissioners received an update on the rising water levels of the Canisteo Legacy Mine Pit, which is located north of Coleraine, Bovey, and Taconite.
Assistant Director Michael Liljegren with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR)
Lands and Minerals Division provided the update at the board of commissioners work session on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Canisteo is a pit lake formed in a complex of numerous inactive iron ore mine pits. Mineral exploration began in the area around 1888 and iron ore mining began in Canisteo in 1907. Operations continued through 1986. Legacy mine pits are associated with mines that closed prior to the 1980 Mineland Reclamation Rules being adopted.
For many years, water has been rising in Canisteo, which has created a situation in which control measures are necessary to protect public safety, property, and water quality. Current water level has reached the desired, safe outlet elevation and water will continue to rise 5-7 feet per year without installation of control measures.
Flooding, wet basements, saturated soils, and increased property and infrastructure damage is likely to occur, especially in the City of Bovey, if mitigation is not implemented. A drain tile system installed in 2011 will likely become overwhelmed within the next two years, unless the proposed outlet is constructed.
A long-term solution to create a safe outlet has been developed and will require funding for leasing, construction, operation, maintenance, and management of an outlet. The involved stakeholders agree that an engineered outlet is the best long-term solution – stakeholders include the local impacted communities and townships, City of Bovey, Arbo Township, Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board, Itasca County, the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, and the DNR.
Liljegren said the DNR has a contingency plan along with cost estimates if funding for the outlet is not passed this session. However, the contingency plan would also need to be funded, but Liljegren said they could have crews working on the outlet for Spring 2023.
“This is our number one legislative deal,” Board Chair Burl Ives said.
Ives also said they’ve looked at possible solutions for funding as well as options for water removal. Liljegren said the State of Minnesota has passed legislation preventing the selling of water to other states.
Commissioner Terry Snyder asked what they could do to legislatively help.
“Getting the local legislators and having that local stakeholders group in support of legislation across the board,” Liljegren said.
“It’s time to get this done,” Snyder said. “It’s a two decade-old project.”
Other business
Gregory Lindall of Northome submitted a letter concerning the tremendous increase in property taxes. Lindall proposed that the county should now be able to afford return envelopes with tax bills. The letter was read into record.
IT Director Chris Gunderson provided a Management Information Systems (MIS) department update.
Commissioners voted 3-0 to authorize County Administrator Skyles to sign a letter requesting that ItascaCountyMN.gov domain be allocated for Itasca County’s use.
The board authorized the IT Director to sign necessary forms to initiate network vulnerability scans by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) with a 3-0 vote.
County Engineer Karin Grandia and Maintenance Engineer Kory Johnson provided information regarding the request to authorize the transfer of the unspent Swan River garage bond funds to the Transportation Department 2022 equipment budget.
Court Services Director Jason Anderson provided a Probation Department annual report/update.
Consent agenda
The following items were recommended for the Consent Agenda on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Approve and accept the Itasca County Health and Human Services 2022 Purchase of Service Contracts.
Approve contracts for 2022 COVID-19 response through February 2022.
Authorize Provider Participation Agreement between IMCare and Vieau Counseling, a mental health provider.
Reduce the retainage for the CSAH 52 grading project from 5% to 1%, resulting in a retainage of $25,029.45.
Accept 2022 Land Classification list.
Approve utility easement.
Approve MNDNR Grant-in-Aid permit amendment for the reroute of the Suomi Trail Snowmobile Trail.
Adopt the 2021 Itasca County Emergency Operations Plan.
OTHER MEETINGS
Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 beginning at 7 p.m. – The Itasca County Board of Commissioners has been invited to attend the Itasca County Township Association (ICTA) meeting to be held in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse. (Posted 09/21/2021)
Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 beginning at 2:30 p.m. – The Itasca County Board of Commissioners will meet in a Regular Session in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse. This meeting will be reconvened at 6 p.m. for the purpose of considering adoption of the 2022 Budget & Levy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.