By Emily Carlson
Herald Review
Activities Director of Grand Rapids Schools Anne Campbell was recognized this past winter by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator (CMAA).
“I have been working in education my entire career, and as a lifelong learner, it's important for me to keep learning how to best provide student participation opportunities within education-based programs,” Campbell said. “After receiving my Certified Athletic Administrator (CAA) certification, it was always my goal to continue working towards the CMAA.”
The CMAA is a voluntary certification process that includes an evaluation of the candidate’s experience, educational background, professional contributions and NIAAA Leadership Courses. The process ends with a practical written or oral presentation.
“Anne is one of a very elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism,” as stated in a press release from the NIAAA.
The press release also stated Campbell earned this distinction through her knowledge, on-going professional development and contributions in the field of interscholastic athletic administration.
“The leadership training classes offered by the National Interscholastic Athletic Association are relevant and applicable, topics range from legal issues to guiding foundations, to strategies for organizational management to name a few,” Campbell commented. “The other part of this is being involved at both the state and national level, networking, sharing resources and making a commitment to giving back to all that have helped me in this journey.”
The NIAAA is a national professional organization consisting of all 50 state athletic administrator associations and more than 12,000 individual members. It is dedicated to promoting the professional growth of high school athletic administrators and preserving the educational nature of interscholastic athletics and the place of these programs in the secondary school curriculum.
