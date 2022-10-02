Deer River City Council opened the Sept. 27 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer.
During Monday’s meeting, the council heard a report from Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano who said his department received a total of 225 calls for the month of August which was up from last year’s 162 calls.
The department assisted the Itasca County Sheriff’s office with a drowning on Chase Lake, with a lost person on the Amen Lake trail system and with a lost child. Castellano said there have been three stolen vehicles in the last month. Castellano reminded the public to lock their vehicles.
The chief said the Itasca County Sheriff’s office donated a radar trailer and Castellano has had it out at all three entrances to the city to prevent speeding through town.
Richard Fieldsend, with Deer River Public Works, gave an update on the South project. The sidewalks and sod should be completed this week. Fieldsend said everyone should be off of temporary water by the end of the week if all of the tests pass. The asphalt will also be going down by the end of next week.
City Administrator Mark Box asked for the Rural Development grant agreement to be signed, which council approved. The council also approved resolution 2022-23, a resolution to make sewer and water available to the public.
Deer River resident, Dave Bartick, was present during the council’s meeting to ask for a garbage can to be placed at the end of the alley between First and Second Avenue Northeast. The high school youth are putting their trash in the alley and in his yard when they walk down the alley on their way back to school during the lunch period. Bartick said that one of the kids threw a drink on top of his garage.
Police Chief Castellano has talked to the school about some of the problems that are happening during the open lunch period and the school has said if they continue, they will close the lunch period. Bartick shared that he got the same answer from Superintendent Pat Rendle.
Fieldsend shared that the city will be putting the garbage cans away for the season around Oct. Chief Castellano will continue to monitor the area when he is on duty.
Box said the planning commission has granted a variance to Carroll Funeral Home to allow a garage to be added to the south side of their new building location. The variance was needed because the setback from commercial to residential needs to be fifty feet and this will be less than that. There were no objections to the variance request.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the regular meeting minutes from September 12, 2022 as well as the working sessions minutes from earlier in the month.
• Approved bills for $824,373.40.
• Approved a change order for the safe route to school project. This was needed due to the many design requests from the State along Division Street.
• Accepted a donation to the Deer River Fire Department for $2,000 from the Golden Age Senior group.
• Heard an update on a property at 528 4th Street Southeast. Box has been in contact with the bank which now has ownership of the property and the house will be demolished this fall. The bank is in the process of getting bids to demo the home and then they will list the property for sale.
• Discussed the donation of trees from Bloomers which will be going into the ground this week.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.