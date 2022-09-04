Staff report
Herald-Review
It has been found that when individuals have the time and space to think creatively on a social problem and the support to put their innovative ideas into action, profound and long-term impacts in communities can happen.
Do you have a desire to create change around mental health and wellbeing in your community? Are you a changemaker? A Changemaker can be a community member, professional, or volunteer who is passionate about supporting recovery in their community. Are you passionate about the mental health and wellbeing of your community?
If so, consider participating in the Changemaker Retreat led by the University of Minnesota Extension, in partnership with Itasca County Public Health. The retreat will be held Sept. 29 – 30, 2022 at Sugar Lake Lodge in Cohasset, Minnesota. Lodging and meals are provided. The retreat is free to attend because of support in part by the Blandin Foundation.
Individuals come with wisdom to work on an issue about which they are passionate. They leave with a new innovation and steps to test out what could be in their community. To accomplish this, retreat participants engage in an innovation process which is designed to strengthen their leadership skills and nurture their ideas for action - specifically addressing mental health challenges and increased wellbeing for people of all ages. Because it is a fact that positive mental health allows people to realize their full potential, work productively, cope with stress, and make meaningful contributions in communities.
By taking part in the retreat, Changemakers are given the time and space to imagine, explore, and create as they are guided through a process to inspire them to think big while they develop ideas. Throughout the process, these Changemakers will move from macro-thinking to micro-thinking to hone in and create steps leading to innovation in their community.
Are you ready to take the leap? This retreat will give you the courage to take action.
Here are what some past participants have said about the two-day retreat:
“The Changemaker Retreat gave me an opportunity to consider my ideas in a different way than I could have on my own.” - M., Itasca County.
“The innovation retreat opened new doors for me. Seeing everyone’s ideas for wanting to get a change in their community gives me a lot of hope.”; -M., Bois Forte Band of Chippewa
To learn more about our past changemakers and their work, visit our website:
Applicants must apply by Thursday, Sept. 8 and will be notified of their acceptance by Monday, Sept. 12. Participation is limited to 25 with a minimum of 12 to hold the event.
Apply at: https://z.umn.edu/changemakeritasca
Contact Jan Jackola at the Center for Community Vitality at jjackola@umn.edu for more information.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.