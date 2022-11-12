Called to care for the lonely, the lost

Holiday season is upon us. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, and Christmas and New Years right on its heels, we will soon be coming together to enjoy wonderful food, gifts, jokes, but most importantly family.
November is the month and celebration of Thanksgiving, where families come together near and far to be thankful for one another. This makes it very fitting for it to be the month of adoption as well.
Erica and Ben Bostaph always knew that they wanted a big family. Even before they were married, they talked about having a large number of children.
“We both actually wanted eight kids!” Erica said.
Erica and Ben had four biological children, each one adding more joy to the family. Yet, their last two children both ended up needing time in the NICU to breathing issues. After speaking with the doctors, who told them that any future pregnancies and births would more than likely result in increased time in the NICU and extended treatment for the babies, the couple turned to other ways to extend their family - including adoption.
While it is not seen quite often, Ben and Erica went into the foster care process with North Homes with the idea of adoption already firmly set in their minds.
“North Homes’ goal is reunification with the parents, the biological parents,” said Erica. “But when that isn’t the best case scenario, they are avidly looking for adoptive families.”
This made them a foster family with the intention to adopt, something that isn’t as typical in the foster care system as many wish it was. Not only that, but with their hopes of still having a large family in mind, they also requested to take on cases of siblings.
“We did go into the process knowing we wanted to adopt, and because we knew we wanted to have a large family, we preferred to adopt a sibling group,” said Erica. “We didn’t care if it was two, three, four, it didn’t matter.”
Erica and Ben were very excited about the opportunity to be able to provide a home and a family to children in need, and in being open and vocal about it with them, so were their four biological children.
“We’ve been honest with all the children from the beginning in that this is what we want to do, and that this is a need,” said Erica. “That this is the reality and a need for children in the world. They do not have mommies and daddies, and they need homes, and they need brothers and sisters and mommies and daddies, so we’re going to do that because we have room in our home, and we can do that for them.”
Erica and Ben’s children kept this in mind when the family was assigned a five-day respite weekend with a five-year-old girl. The tensions became high when the girl became aggressive with the children, and broke the family’s things. It wasn’t the best case scenario, but it was a peek at what their life could be like once there was a case that arose with adoption being possible. After this experience, Ben and Erica sat down with their kids and made sure that they were still on board with the idea of adoption, even if it wasn’t possible to guarantee a perfect match for the family. Yet, even after this difficult experience, the children stood strong that they wanted to be able to help kids in need.
“They were just like “Mom, yes, we want to have more brothers and sisters, and we want more children to come into our home.”
After this experience, it was in February 2022 when along came a pair of brothers, Milo and Lucas, that fit into Erica and Ben’s family perfectly.
“When they came to us they were three and one,” said Erica.
Not only were the boys young, but they were also gentle and sweet. The family was thrilled to have them, and even more excited that adoption was most definitely an option for the boys.
“The boys came into our home with parental rights already terminated,” said Erica. “A lot of times kids go into foster care and that has not happened yet. Parents are still getting a chance to figure out their lives, get treatment or whatever they need, go to classes so that they can get their children back.”
With parental rights terminated, Erica and Ben and the rest of the family were excited that the boys’ stay would become permanent.
“Lucas called us mom and dad right at the beginning, like day one,” says Erica. “I think the reason was that we had four other older kids in the home, biological children, and they were saying “Mom! Mom! Dad! Dad!” And I think Lucas picked up “Oh, if I want their attention, or if I want to get something I need to say mom, dad, mom, dad!””.
The boys’ instantly felt at home and comfortable with the Bostaph family. Six months after being introduced to the family and staying with them, the time finally came for Lucas and Milo to be officially adopted by Erica and Ben and the rest of the Bostaph family. Yet, the older boy Lucas expressed confusion on this, but in the sweetest way.
“Right after the adoption was finalized, we threw a big adoption celebration at a local community center,” said Erica. “We invited family and friends and had a big turnout to just celebrate them being a part of our family. And it confused him a little bit only because he thought ‘What do you mean I’m becoming a part of the family? I already was!”
This not only put smiles on their faces, but also assured the Bostaph family that they were meant to take these kids in all along, from the moment they had met them.
“We just assured him, ‘Yeah, you’re never going anywhere, you are a part of our family, you’ll stay with mommy and daddy forever.’”
The Bostaph family received tremendous support from their extended family regarding the adoption process. Aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents accepted the boys with open arms, taking them in as their own.
“Everyone has embraced them,” said Erica. “They immediately took them in as their own, showering them with just love, and trying their best to treat them as their own, as our other children.”
Not only did they receive overwhelming support from their blood family, but they were also backed and encouraged by their church family every step of the way through the adoption.
“We have a church family that came alongside of us to support us since the beginning, with meals, like a meal train, and cards and gifts, and just encouraging texts and just things like that,” said Erica. “We felt so wrapped around completely in this bubble of love that it really helped make the transition so much smoother than it could have been otherwise.”
Their faith and their relationship with God is a huge part of the Bostaph family.
“A huge part of our life revolves around Christ, ministry, and church,” said Erica.
In fact, Christ’s call to shelter those in need is what inspired and solidified Ben and Erica’s desire to look into adoption in the first place.
“In the Bible, us as Christians we are called to care for orphans, to care for the lost, to care for the lonely,” said Erica. “Those are Biblical commands that Jesus has given us.”
“In our specific situation, a whole lot of prayer and counseling via our pastor and other Christian friends and family went into our decision. That played a big role.”
Others in the Bostaph’s church family have also chosen to act on this loving command of Jesus and to adopt children. While there have been successful adoption cases and situations within their Christian community, there have also been less successful adoption cases and situations as well. Some of these children, despite being placed in loving and supportive homes within their community, still ended up on difficult paths.
“There were people very close to us that we had seen with our own eyes what could happen in both situations,” said Erica. “There is no guarantee with our boys as they grow year by year, their behaviors and the supports they might need. Again, the reward of it supersedes all of that.”
In fact, the entire process of adoption was a rewarding experience for the whole Bostaph family, parents and children alike.
“I have loved seeing our children grow with the process of having the boys home,” said Erica.
“It has been so rewarding as a family to grow together and to work through all the obstacles and difficulties of this process, and see our family transform in that way.”
“A comment we receive a lot is how much of a blessing we are to these boys,” said Erica. “The missing part to that is how much we are blessed through them.”
While more than anything they are thankful and blessed by God and Jesus Christ for their wonderful adoption experience with Lucas and Milo, they also are very thankful for North Homes and the wonderful work and treatment they provided throughout the entire process.
“North Homes is so phenomenal to work with,” said Erica. “I understand now why we were told by so many people to go through North Homes for this process.”
“Our caseworker went above and beyond to answer our questions, to help us find a match. The communication was just on point. She excelled in her role as a caseworker, and if we got asked the question about “who should we go through, we’re looking to adopt, or foster care” we would without a doubt recommend North Homes”.
So, November is the month of Thanksgiving. The month when families come together near and far to express thanks for one another. While this is something that can resonate with most of us, I hope more of us will see November as the month of adoption as well; where kids being adopted, and adoptive families alike are thankful for second chances at receiving and giving whole and proper love, just as family should.
