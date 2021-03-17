The 17th Annual Juried Art Show at Jaques Art Center in Aitkin, MN, is based on a "Happy Trails" theme. Cash Prizes will be awarded in 3 categories: Fine Art, Sculpture, and Photography, plus an additional Student Category. Completed entry forms, 2 pieces allowed per entry, are due by April 15, 2021. The artwork is to be delivered Tuesday, April 27. Prizes will be awarded at the public reception Saturday, May 1, at the Jaques Art Center at 1 p.m. Download entry forms, or inquire for further information at Jaquesart.com, or call 218-927-2363 Tuesday through Saturday.

