34 grants will support projects to improve water quality in Minnesota
The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) approved $11.6 million in Clean Water Fund grants today to improve water quality in streams, lakes and groundwater across the state. Most of the grant funding is allocated for voluntary conservation projects throughout Minnesota, including funding for projects that focus on improving and protecting drinking water.
“Local governments are ready to work with private landowners across Minnesota to implement projects that will make meaningful progress toward improving water quality,” said BWSR Executive Director John Jaschke. “These grants support our valuable water resources by keeping our lakes, rivers and streams healthy.”
An example of expected outcomes includes the Pelican Lake Watershed District restoring function to the partially drained Rice Lake wetland. The project will reduce the largest phosphorous tributary loading source to downstream Detroit Lake, a high value recreational lake.
Another example is a soil health initiative in the city of Goodhue’s 2,500-acre municipal water supply to reduce nitrate contamination. A suite of soil health practices will be promoted and installed on agricultural lands in the drinking water supply management area to help reduce nitrogen leaching through the groundwater system.
The $11.6 million will fund 34 grants. Learn more about the grant recipients:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.