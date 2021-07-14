The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) is now seeking applications for its Clean Water Fund Competitive Grants Program. More than $12 million in grants and more than $7 million in loans are available to local governments in fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1. Eligible applicants include soil and water conservation districts, watershed districts, watershed management organizations, counties, joint powers boards and municipalities with approved water management plans.
“These grants are a key component in ongoing efforts to keep Minnesota’s waters drinkable, fishable and swimmable,” said BWSR Executive Director John Jaschke. “We look forward to partnering with local governments to make strides toward improving water quality throughout the state.”
The application period opens June 30 and closes August 17. Interested applicants can find the Request for Proposals on BWSR’s website at https://bwsr.state.mn.us/apply.
