Frontline workers and significant others are invited to  a presentation by Captain Dan Willis on Bulletproof Spirit: Trauma Recovery, Resilience, and Wellness Emotional Survival and Wellness Strategies with Captain Dan Willis (ret), Tuesday, Oct. 11, 7-9:30 p.m., at the Reif Center Wilcox Theater (720 Conifer Drive, Grand Rapids).

This emotional survival and wellness training course provides evidence-based proactive wellness strategies that increase resiliency, health, wellness, work interest and effectiveness, trauma recovery, and survivability.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments