Frontline workers and significant others are invited to a presentation by Captain Dan Willis on Bulletproof Spirit: Trauma Recovery, Resilience, and Wellness Emotional Survival and Wellness Strategies with Captain Dan Willis (ret), Tuesday, Oct. 11, 7-9:30 p.m., at the Reif Center Wilcox Theater (720 Conifer Drive, Grand Rapids).
This emotional survival and wellness training course provides evidence-based proactive wellness strategies that increase resiliency, health, wellness, work interest and effectiveness, trauma recovery, and survivability.
Objectives
• Attendees will learn how the daily traumas of their profession can injure the brain causing Post-traumatic stress and a myriad of other psychological and emotional distress. They will gain an understanding of trauma and how it affects resiliency, motivation, quality of service, health and wellness.
• Attendees will learn symptoms of Post-traumatic stress injuries (including warning signs) from case studies and effective methods for prevention, recovery, and healing
• Attendees will learn several proactive wellness strategies that mitigate the effects of trauma, enable greater resilience, and promote wellness physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually.
Captain Dan Willis (ret) served with the La Mesa (CA) police for 30 years as a crimes of violence-child abuse-sexual assault-homicide detective, SWAT Commander, Wellness Unit Coordinator and Peer Support team leader. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy
for senior police managers where he studied trauma and emotional survival. He’s also a graduate of San Diego State University in Criminal Justice. He’s the author of “Bulletproof Spirit: The First Responders Essential Resource for Protecting and Healing Mind and Heart.” He is a stepfather to five children and lives with his wife in San Diego.
No registration is required. For more information, contact NAMI Grand Rapids at (218) 999-7658.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.