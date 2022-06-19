On Monday, June 13, Deer River City Administrator Mark Box, wanted to put out a friendly reminder to the community that building permits are still required for roofing, siding and commercial demolition, in response to the recent storm that caused uproar in the City of Deer River. In addition, Box stated at Monday’s regular City Council meeting, that this reminder will also be posted on the city’s Facebook page.
In other business:
Deer River City Council opened Monday’s meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer.
Approved the May 23 regular meeting minutes and the May 24 working session meeting minutes.
After discussion, approved bills in the amount of $101,145.81.
The City Attorney was not present.
Rick Rogich, with Deer River Public Works, stated that hydrant flushing went well and the lift station service checks are done, with the results pending. The flower baskets were hung up last week and he said they look great. Council approved hiring Benjamin Herfindahl for summertime help.
The Day of Action will be June 15, 2022. Assistant City Administrator Sarah Nelson explained that the Day of Action was put on by United Way. It is a day where volunteers come out and help do projects around the City. Some of the projects include storm cleanup, painting curb lines and signs, planting and hanging art at the community garden.
Rogich said the trail project is near completion. There is one spot left to tar by 14th Avenue where the ADA apron is located and itt has been groomed and hydroseeded. Bloomers has put in sod and has been watering it. There are a couple of things that the city must repair with one homeowner along the trail.
Rogich received a temporary punch list from Short Elliot and Hendrickson (SEH) for the pond project. He hasn’t had time to look it over yet. It has been sent over to Ulland Brothers for review and Rogich hasn’t heard anything back.
The south end project is moving along. The railroad can’t get an inspector consultation until June 28, 2022 so they are hoping to be able to do the work under the railroad starting June 29, 2022. Rogich said this puts the completion of 2nd street into the middle of July instead of the beginning, as planned.
Rogich said storm cleanup went well. There were quite a few dumpsters that were filled with demo and garbage from the storm. The dumpsters will be available every day until Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Rogich asked for permission to purchase the trash pump to replace the current one the city has that ceased up this Spring. Northern Tool has one that is the same brand for $1,372.48. After discussion, the council approved to purchase the trash pump for $1,372.48.
In addition, the public works department will be getting ready for the Wild Rice Festival.
Nelson presented the administrators report.
Approved resolution 2022-17 accepting various donations of $220 to be used for the storm cleanup and damage.
Nelson said Infants Remembered in Silence (IRIS) is asking the city to recognize Oct. 15, 2022 as ‘Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day’ in Resolution 2022-18. After discussion, the council approved this.
The American Red Cross is asking the City to sign a facility use agreement. This agreement is stating that the Deer River City Hall could be used as an emergency command center if needed, during a disaster. This item was approved by the council.
An American Legion member dropped off a national emergency fund application. This application is for American Legion members that have been affected by a disaster.
Nelson asked the council to forgive some of the water bill for the 13 and Main building. Their building is now condemned after the tornado. The owner of the building asked the city to shut the water off due to a water leak and the City couldn’t because of safety reasons. The city had to wait until the power lines were out of the way in order to turn the water off. After discussion of not setting a precedence, council approved to average 13 and Main’s water bill for this month.
Nelson reminded the council of the working session on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Box wanted to thank the staff for stepping up after the storm to get everything done and cleaned up. Box has been in contact with the insurance company, and it looks like everything that the city lost during the storm will be covered.
Rogich is getting some quotes on the fences for the ball fields and Box is working with the Pony League on the concession stands. Public works will price out a shed to replace the one that was lost. The pavilion was insured so Box is going to talk to the insurance company.
Councilor Dan Graf had a discussion with Steve about the website and how much time will be needed to complete it. Steve was thinking somewhere between 10 – 15 hours, depending on the time blocks he has available. Dan is suggesting that Rick could schedule half days for Steve to sit down and work on the website. Rick agreed to make this happen.
Box let the council know that there was a water leak in the City Hall. Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano called Nelson Roofing and they came out to fix the damage Monday. Nelson Roofing thought something flew across the roof in the storm and damaged it and they took pictures before repairing the damage so the City could turn it into insurance. Nelson would send the pictures to the insurance company Tuesday.
