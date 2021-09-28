The Buck Lake Improvement Club is a nonprofit organization formed to improve conservation and provide a recreational facility for the community around Buck Lake.
The Buck Lake Community Center, located twelve miles north of Nashwauk on Highway 65, has been used as a center for many different activities such as Boy and Girl Scouts, Brownies, Softball Clubs, Snowmobile Clubs, First Responders, weekly AA meetings and a Senior Citizen Group. Within the last year, the ball field located there was also approved to be a pick-up point for the Life Link Helicopter.
With stricter Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, the Community Center’s kitchen needed to be upgraded. Buck Lake Improvement Club was awarded a grant through the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation’s annual grant cycle in 2020 which helped fund their kitchen upgrade. They have now been happily serving many meals to all of their community groups at the Buck Lake Community Center.
The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation has been connecting donors’ charitable intentions to community needs for over 25 years to make our Greater Itasca Area – and the world – a better place to live. For information on nonprofit organizations who may benefit from your planned gift, please visit our website at www.gracf.org and click on Donate Now and Show All Funds List or schedule a visit by calling (218) 999-9100.
