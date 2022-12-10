Bringing ‘sunshine’ to school staff

A group of educators at Robert J. Elkington Middle School (RJEMS) has taken matters into their own hands when it comes to showing appreciation for teachers. Together they have created the RJEMS Sunshine Committee which focuses on bringing joy to teachers’ lives by providing support as well as some fun treats.

“It is our goal to help make this year a wonderful one by focusing on the mental health of our educators and bringing some sunshine to their days. We support educators with treats and support during conference week, the holidays, and other stressful times during the year,” according to the Sunshine Committee.


