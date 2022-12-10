Bringing ‘sunshine’ to school staff

A group of educators at Robert J. Elkington Middle School (RJEMS) has taken matters into their own hands when it comes to showing appreciation for teachers. Together they have created the RJEMS Sunshine Committee which focuses on bringing joy to teachers’ lives by providing support as well as some fun treats.
“It is our goal to help make this year a wonderful one by focusing on the mental health of our educators and bringing some sunshine to their days. We support educators with treats and support during conference week, the holidays, and other stressful times during the year,” according to the Sunshine Committee.
The RJEMS Sunshine Committee is made up of Aaron Riehle, Rachel Pierce, Lori Grabarkewitz, Carol Copp, Jenny Linnell, Angela Zebro, Victoria Kragthrope, and Teresa Langer. Copp shared that she wanted to be a part of the committee to help teachers through the struggles of managing COVID in schools. Copp spends an average of 5-10 hours each week doing this work.
“I believe this has impacted our school environment in a positive way, in that all staff have support in any way they need,” Copp said. “This transitions to our students because our teachers are supported. When teachers are supported in this way, that trickles down to the students.”
The group has a limited budget run off of staff donations. Therefore the Sunshine Committee also reaches out to local businesses and community leaders for support. Some of the local businesses who have already supported this group include Grand Rapids GM, M&H, S&S Meats, Super One Foods, Boulder Tap House, Unwined Up North, Rapids Brewing and Pickled Loon.
“I can’t say enough about how our Grand Rapids community has embraced and supported us,” said Copp. She added, “I love living in a community that values its teachers!”
To date, gifts given to educators from the Sunshine Committee have included cupcakes, pizza for all staff, restaurant gift cards, Grand Rapids school clothing and Gopher football tickets. Additionally, the group seeks to support their fellow coworkers through difficult times.
Angela Zebro shared, “even in the summer months, the RJEMS Sunshine Committee stepped up to offer condolences and comfort when there was an unexpected death in my immediate family. The kindness and support reminded me there are people who still care even when we don’t see each other on a daily basis during our time off.”
Heather Ryan said the committee sent her a card and plant when she started teaching at RJEMS mid-year.
“It was very sweet and unexpected,” said Ryan. “It was a nice surprise when I showed up to school that day!”
Dan Adams, Principal of RJEMS, believes the group has been a huge success.
“Sunshine Committees have come and gone but the commitment of this group has really been outstanding. The efforts of this Committee are truly appreciated,” said Adams. “They create opportunities of involvement and appreciation for ‘ALL’ staff.”
Various staff from RJEMS shared their experience with the Sunshine Committee. Many said that the committee has given them something to look forward to and brightens their day.
Teresa Langer said, “The Sunshine Committee has positively affected me in more than one way! I am teaming up with my colleagues to do something good for others. That feels good. Also, the shared meals, contests, and fun prizes have really brightened my days.”
Others said that the committee has made a more positive work environment.
“The Sunshine Committee builds a positive work environment by treating staff to little surprises throughout the school year that help us feel appreciated and connected to our coworkers,” Anika Lindula said. “My students even love to see when a ‘Sunshine Special Delivery’ arrives to the classroom, and often ask to have the notes that come with them read out loud. The Sunshine Committee also puts on events and activities that are something to look forward to during the week. I really appreciate their efforts and the support the community has provided through them.”
Phil Carlson shared the committee inspires him to give back to the community.
“The RJEMS Sunshine Committee continues to demonstrate empathy through action by providing me with regular reminders that the community I serve genuinely appreciates and values my role as an educator,” Carlson commented. “The collaborative efforts between this group of educators and the small businesses in our community inspire me to pay back the generosity I’ve been shown to the youngest members of our community each and every day in the classroom.”
The RJEMS Sunshine Committee is currently seeking more community support. Donations can be made to the group’s Go Fund Me page through the QR code above. To contact the group call 218-327-5800 or email CCopp@isd318.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.