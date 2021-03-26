Fire department makes trip to city
After an unexpected and tragic loss, the Grand Rapids Fire Department traveled to the Twin Cities on Friday to bring a fallen brother back home.
Firefighter James “Jim” Gibeau passed away on Wednesday after sustaining injuries in an industrial accident earlier in the week. Members of the fire department gathered at the fire hall on Friday morning and created a convoy of department vehicles to escort Gibeau back to Grand Rapids.
As a show of respect and honor, the Fire Department asked citizens of Grand Rapids and neighboring communities to line Highway 169 from the south end of Grand Rapids to the fire hall on the north end of town for the procession. The procession was expected to take place at 4:30 p.m.
Gibeau suffered electric shock while performing maintenance work at a substation near Bovey on Tuesday. He was taken by ambulance to Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital before being taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Gibeau was taken to Huber Funeral Home in Eden Prairie and members of the Grand Rapids Fire Department decided to honor Gibeau with a procession back to the fire hall.
Gibeau served the Grand Rapids Fire Department for 17 years. He also coached youth baseball and youth hockey in Coleraine. He graduated from Greenway High School in 2002 and attended Hibbing Community College. He worked for Berg Electric, Ainsworth, and most recently Minnesota Power.
Neighboring fire departments stepped up to help Grand Rapids firefighters while they were away. The Cohasset Fire Department and Trout Lake Fire Department covered fire calls for the City of Grand Rapids on Friday.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 30 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Hodgins-Berardo Arena in Coleraine. A funeral service honoring Jim’s life will follow. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
To support Gibeau’s family, stickers with Jim’s locker No. 21 are available for purchase at Minuteman Press in Grand Rapids for five dollars. Proceeds from sticker sales will go directly to Gibeau’s family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.