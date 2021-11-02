The Club I Never Wanted to Join will meet Wednesday, Nov. 3, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church (2901 Highway 169 South, Grand Rapids). The Meeting topic is a short introduction followed by “Enjoying the holidays and not stressing out over them.”
This club was organized to build meaningful relationships and learn and share important information relating to breast cancer.
The December meeting will be Dec. 1. Those who know of someone who would benefit from coming to this group are encouraged to invite them, call or email Lynn Ettl at 218-832-3612 or email lynn_ettle@msn.com with names.
For more information check out their Facebook page at “Itasca County Breast Cancer Support.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.