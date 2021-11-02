The Club I Never Wanted to Join will meet Wednesday, Nov. 3, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church (2901 Highway 169 South, Grand Rapids). The Meeting topic is a short introduction followed by “Enjoying the holidays and not stressing out over them.”

This club was organized to build meaningful relationships and learn and share important information relating to breast cancer. 

The December meeting will be Dec. 1. Those who know of someone who would benefit from coming to this group are encouraged to invite them, call or email Lynn Ettl at 218-832-3612 or email lynn_ettle@msn.com with names. 

For  more information check out their Facebook page at “Itasca County Breast Cancer Support.”

