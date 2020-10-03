For 125 years, the Grand Rapids Fire Hall has been located just east of City Hall on NE Fifth Street. This week, city leaders joined the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) to break ground on a new site for the hall.
A lot directly north of the IRC Building in Grand Rapids and south of SE 11th Street between Pokegama Avenue and SE Second Avenue will be the location of the new Grand Rapids Fire Hall. The current fire hall will be sold to Itasca County for the purpose of expanding county jail facilities onto the existing courthouse building.
During the ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon, GRFD Chief Travis Cole gave a brief history of the Grand Rapids Fire Hall over the past 125 years and remarked how the new facility is a great way to celebrate 125 years.
During a city council work session earlier this year, Chief Cole presented the preliminary plans for the project and described the two-acre lot where the new hall will be located as a “very good location,” and “centrally-located.”
The initial plans call for 10,000 square-feet garage for storing the department’s vehicles and other equipment. There would also be an area of about 5,000 square feet for offices, training room and kitchen. The two areas would be attached but separate to keep the office area clean.
Unlike the current hall downtown, the new location would allow vehicles to pull into a parking lot before they are parked inside and then drive through when needed.
“This would be safer for us,” commented Cole who explained the location of the current hall often requires them to park on the city street.
The central location and larger garage will also free up other city buildings throughout town where some of the department’s equipment has been stored for lack of room at the fire hall.
Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel has pointed out that they will be reusing new doors purchased last year at the new location. The office furniture will also be moved.
Pagel also said one of the indirect benefits he likes is that the facility will be able to be used as a polling place for the south side of the city. The training room will also be available to be used by other organizations and city departments.
“We’re working diligently to stay within budget,” explained Cole who said the new facility “will give us a lot of use for many, many years.”
Part of the project would also involve the expansion of the existing animal control facility located on Fourth Street SE to accommodate the police investigation garage which is currently housed in the fire hall.
On Sept. 14, 2020, the Grand Rapids City Council awarded construction for Phase 1 of the new fire hall, which includes all civil site work, footings, stem walls, and roof of the facility. Scope 1 for civil work was awarded to TNT Construction Group, LLC for a base bid of $1,698,000. Scope 2 for structural steel work went to Northern Industrial Erectors, Inc., for a base bid of $197,000. Scope 3 for roofing will be constructed by McDowell Company who bid $344,700 for this portion of the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.