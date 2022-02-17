Celebration includes a fundraiser at Grand Rapids Dairy Queen Feb. 20
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway (BGC) are Sharing the Love with their members, communities, and supporters throughout the month of February. The celebration will include a fundraiser at the Grand Rapids Dairy Queen Grill and Chill from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20.
“I love the Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway, our community and supporters do too,” said BGC Area Director Lori Kangas-Olson. “It’s my privilege to hang out with our members at the Club sites. Greenway starts as a cacophonous gathering in the elementary school gym where kids get checked in to the Club, have their snacks, spend time in our Triple Play healthy lifestyles program, and continue in Greenway High School classrooms for schoolwork, tutoring, and high-yield learning activities. Grand Rapids starts with buses. (Yes, plural BUSES.) Buses of members transported from the schools to our facility in the old Murphy Elementary building.”
Kangas-Olson said that while watching school-aged kids rush into the clubs during her recent visits to the sites, she had two thoughts. The first was the large number of kids who participate in BGC programming. The second being that each Club has a unique story to tell.
“The stories these Clubs tell show the breadth and diversity (and all-out awesomeness) of the youth our organization serves – and how Clubs play an integral role in the everyday lives of our kids and teens. Every day after school, and 9½ hours a day when school is not in session, we have Club kids in our facilities connecting with caring adults, getting their homework done, learning about science, geography, how to throw a basketball, or about the human brain,” Kangas-Olson said. “All members come from different experiences and leave having felt something uniquely positive. February has been unofficially recognized as “SHARE THE LOVE,” the main theme being, ‘What do you love about the Club?’ A young member responded, ‘I see love when I am at Club. That is what the Club is. L.O.V.E.’, this is one of countless examples of the influence has on our young people, their families and the communities we serve.”
Shelby, a Grand Rapids first grader said, “I love staff and Sandy (Grand Rapids Branch Director Sandy Kuschel). I love Boys and Girls Club. Boys & Girls Club is fun because I love the staff.”
Dalilah, a Greenway 5th grader said, “I love that the Boys and Girls Club is safe, and it is fun to be here. I love free time, playing with Legos and we have an awesome staff.”
“I love the Boys & Girls Club because they always have fun things to do. The staff are always nice. When I get hurt, they always help me when I need it. That is why I love love love Boys & Girls Club,” said Grand Rapids first grader Lily.
“At the heart of every Boys & Girls Club are youth development professionals, staff members who impart positive values our members take with them into their communities and futures. Caring staff who provide our youth with safe, fun, inclusive spaces where everyone is welcome. Everyone with their diverse talents coming together in a community for a well-rounded experience. That’s what sharing the love is all about. We love our Clubs and believe our communities are better because of them,” Kangas-Olson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.