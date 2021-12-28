Boys & Girls Clubs kick off 2022 with NYE fireworks

All ages party Dec. 31, 6 p.m. at Longyear Park in Coleraine
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway (BGC) are kicking off 2022 with a bang. Actually, a few bangs. They are hosting an all-ages New Year’s Eve party on Friday, December 31, 6 p.m. at Longyear Park in Coleraine. The event features a free fireworks display.
“2021 was another challenging year for families across the region. This is an opportunity for everybody to come together as a community, safely, to celebrate new beginnings with each other,” said Lori Kangas-Olson BGC Area Director.
BGC provides safe and educational out-of-school opportunities for about 200 children in the Grand Rapids and Greenway communities. Members of the organization benefit from trained, caring, professional staff and volunteers who help them enhance their lives, envision their goals, and achieve great futures.
“An event like our New Years Eve party is a notable example of the things we do as a non-profit organization to bring our communities together for the greater good. That’s what the Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway is all about. Providing opportunities for young people who need them most,” Kangas-Olson said.
The event is made possible by support from the Blandin Foundation.
“Support from the Blandin Foundation is amazing,” Kangas-Olson said. “Their mission to partner and advocate to strengthen rural Minnesota communities through inclusiveness is incredibly important. We are fortunate to have them as part of the Coleraine and Grand Rapids communities. Without their leadership, this community event isn’t possible.”
2022 looks to be another year of tremendous growth for BGC. They reached record levels of youth participation in 2021 despite the continuation of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Providing safe and educational out-of-school options for hundreds of area kids.
“2022 is going to be a big year for our youth club members and organization. We have a lot to celebrate. It is our hope that as many families as possible will join us on New Year’s Eve to reflect and look forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.