The Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway are hosting a Star Watch Party, in conjunction with state-wide celestial celebrations hosted by the University of Minnesota Bell Museum, on Friday, April 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Longyear Park in Coleraine. The event is family friendly and free to all attendees. This year’s theme is “Shared Sky, Open Minds.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway will be bringing out the star power on Friday, April 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Longyear Park in Coleraine, as part of a free, family friendly Star Watch Party. The event will be held as part of the University of Minnesota Bell Museum’s annual statewide festivities.
This year’s celebration of the sky is themed “Shared Sky, Open Minds,” which invites participants to reflect and gain appreciation of cultural astronomy and entice appreciation of shared skies through various cultural lenses.
The basis for agricultural practices, governance and more, astronomy was an important part of early Native American cultures. Studying the celestial skies inspired tribes to theorize about the beginning of life in the universe.
“This unique partnership with the Bell Museum is a fun way for area families to appreciate the aerial beauty that Mother Nature has to offer,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway Area Director Lori Kangas-Olson. “We are excited to welcome everybody who participates.”
In-person gatherings like the one in Coleraine will be located throughout the state and hosted by schools, colleges, libraries, museums, parks, and other local organizations, on behalf of the Bell Museum as the organization celebrates its 150th anniversary.
“Celebrating the skies simultaneously with other communities across the state is another example how the Boys & Girls Clubs can focus on our mission of empowering and inspiring young people to reach their full potential as caring, productive, responsible citizens,” Kangas-Olson said.
