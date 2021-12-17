The Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway will host a New Year’s Eve Party on December 31, 2021 at Longyear Park in Coleraine. Fireworks start at 6 p.m. Come enjoy fireworks and receive a family fun holiday gift. This is a free event open to the community. 

Questions? Call 218-910-2255.

