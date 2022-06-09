Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Maki, a native of Bovey, Minnesota, is serving at the Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) at Corry Station in Pensacola, Florida.
As a staff member at IWTC, Maki is serving among the future generation of information warfighters.
Maki joined the Navy 21 years ago. Today, Maki serves as an electronics technician.
“I joined the Navy because a friend of mine joined,” said Maki. “He told me about all the benefits and the signing bonus they offered at the time. I was looking for something better than the job I had in the fast food industry, and the Navy sounded pretty good.”
According to Maki, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Bovey.
“Growing up, I learned the value of kindness and respect throughout my Navy career,” said Maki. “I have made a great effort to treat people as people rather than subordinates.
“Respect goes a long way in the Navy.”
IWTC, one of Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT)’s four training commands, provides schooling for the Navy and joint services in cryptologic, information systems and cyber functions, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.
Headquartered in Pensacola, Florida, CIWT delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.
CIWT trains enlisted personnel and officers in all functions of information warfare covering fields ranging from military intelligence, cyberwarfare and information systems to electronic warfare and cryptologic operations throughout the scope of their Navy careers. CIWT trains more than 26,000 students annually, with an average of 3,700 students attending classes daily. CIWT constantly strives to modernize training taught using emerging technology and the Persistent Cyber Training Environment to train the next generation of information warfare professionals.
Serving in the Navy means Maki is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy supports national defense because it is always out there, forward deployed and ready to respond when needed,” said Maki.
Maki and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“When I first enlisted, I didn’t expect the Navy to become a career,” said Maki. “I am really proud to have served for this long. Looking back on my life, if I had separated from the Navy after one tour, I wouldn’t be where I am now both professionally and personally.”
As Maki and other sailors continue to train and perform the mission they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“What serving in the Navy means to me has changed over the years,” added Maki. “When I was a young sailor, I didn’t necessarily have the complete picture of the impact of what we do as a force. I was mostly focused on learning my job. As I developed as a sailor, I gained experience and a broader view of how important the Navy is. I am proud of the role I play.”
The Naval Education and Training Command is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, Naval Education and Training Command recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.