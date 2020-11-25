The Bovey Park Committee invited Greenway students (grades 7-12) to participate in a T-shirt design contest. In all there were 27 entries submitted. The chosen design will be used to help raise funds for the Bovey Park Expansion. After much debate, the park committee selected Grade 12 Greenway High School student, Micah Rahier, as the winner of the $100 design contest. The Bovey Playground Committee would like to thank all students who took the time to participate in our contest. The design will be featured on t-shirts that will be for sale to the community to benefit Phase 1 of the Bovey park expansion, which includes the playground and trails. The committee also plans to hold a silent auction and raffle, as well as other community events in the coming months.
Those who would like to make a donation via Paypal, learn more and stay informed of upcoming events and community opportunities, are encouraged to like and share the Facebook page, Bovey City Park Project.
