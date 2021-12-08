Bob Dylan, who grew up in Hibbing, wrote songs about a north country girl and turbulent times. Renée Anduze, who grew up just down the road, wrote a novel about them. Though she has lived in the tropics for decades, when Anduze sat down to tell her tale of young love in the midst of social upheaval—titled Take a Left at Tomorrow—it could only be set in northern Minnesota in the late 60s.
Joey Dean, the novel’s protagonist, is a troubled Grand Rapids girl working at the local ice cream parlor when she is captivated by a rebellious Minneapolis boy named Kit. To Joey, Kit is every joy and possibility in the whole world. And then he is gone to a place she can’t pronounce and a war she can’t understand. When he returns, he is changed in every way, is a man at war with his memories, his wounds, and his government. But Joey, who now has her own mission, believes love is all they need. She has yet to realize that in a world where cities, draft cards, and bras are burning, dreams as well as tear gas are in the wind.
“Those were formative and important times, when people my age were daring to change things,” says Anduze. “Vietnam, civil rights, women’s rights, freedom to speak out. Young people fought and died in those years for big ideas.” On their journey through the tumult, Joey and Kit witness some of America’s most momentous events of that era. “I wanted to show the big picture of those days, but my perspective is undeniably rooted in pine trees, iron mines, sky-blue lakes, and warbling loons. To make it ring true, those core elements had to be part of my story.”
Of the novel, bestselling author Connie May Fowler writes: “Take a Left at Tomorrow is an unforgettable tale. Steeped in what the heart wants, this page-turner is as wise as it is searing. In short, Renee Anduze’s debut novel dazzles.”
Renée holds an MFA in Writing from Spalding University and a BA in English from Rollins College. She has worked as a professional writer and editor for nearly 20 years and won several literary awards. See more about her at reneeanduze.com and on Facebook. Her novel is available at Amazon, barnesandnoble.com, and itascabooks.com.
A book signing event by former Grand Rapids graduate Renee Bertram Anduze, will be on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2–5 p.m,. at Timberlake Lodge. The public is invited.
