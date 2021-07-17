Bonfire Chamber Music Festival July 21 to feature Dr. Jonathan Borja

While there will be no official bonfire, the artistic talents of Jonathan Borja and Mary Ellen (Patnaude) Haupert will engage the audience in flute and piano music of Mexican and American composers. The one (and only) 2021 Bonfire Chamber Music Festival is scheduled for Wednesday, July 21 at 7 p.m. in the Ives Studio Theater at the Reif Center.
Grand Rapids is an area known throughout Northern Minnesota for its rich history in the arts, a badge of honor which has continually evolved thanks in part to a wide array of professional performances. The plethora of cultural offerings, according to Haupert, makes it an ideal location for cultivating a chamber music niche.
This summer marks the fifth year of the festival, which will come back on a smaller scale as we emerge from the COVID pandemic. In years past, there have been outreach concerts at the Kiesler Wellness Center, MacRostie Art Center, the KAXE tent, and area nursing homes.
Dr. Jonathan Borja performed in the 2019 festival to acclaim and will return this year. Dr. Borja grew up in Mexico City and received his undergraduate and graduate training in the United States. He received his Doctor of Musical Arts from the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory of the Arts and is currently on the faculty of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
The program was designed for easy, summer listening with lyrical melodies by Mexican composers Ricardo Castro, Eduardo Gamboa, and Arturo Marquez. American works by Amy Beach, William Grant Still, and Daniel Dorff “Three Lakes Sonata” complete the program.
“Chamber music is far from boring,” said Haupert. “It’s artistry up close and immediate. Each player is responsible for his/her own part in performances that hinge on mutual agreement of melodic, rhythmic and interpretative aspects of the music.”
“The give-and-take between players is dynamic and sophisticated, breath-taking and exciting.”
And, it is “a great opportunity to bring top-notch performers to Grand Rapids,” added Haupert. “It’s just one more thing that makes Grand Rapids a cultural destination.”
Tickets for the performance are $15 and are currently available at the Reif Center Box Office, by phone at 218-327-5780, or online at www.reifcenter.org. To learn more about the festival and its performers, visit https://bonfirechambermusic.weebly.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.