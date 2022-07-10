Boat-in concert popularity is growing

On Saturday, July 2, the Reif Center, with the help of the Nickalson family as gracious hosts, put on one of the most successful boat-in concerts Grand Rapids and Lake Pokegama have seen yet.
The Reif started the boat-in live entertainment to provide live performances for the Grand Rapids and surrounding communities during the height of COVID. This boat-in live entertainment has been put on and hosted by the Nickalson family on behalf of the Reif for the last three years, with the first being put on in September of 2020.
“The Reif began the boat-in concert idea during Covid,” says Jeanne Nickalson, hostess of the boat-in concert. “They asked various folks to host them two summers ago. The first one at our home was in September of 2020.”
The Nickalson family offered to host a boat-in combined with a benefit for the Reif as a non-profit community organization. They have a perfect spot and location on Pokegama Lake, and have known and engaged with the Reif for years prior as well. It was the perfect place for the boat-ins.
Yet, the Nickalsons and the Reif wanted more people to be able to attend the boat-in concert, so they decided to change up the time of year it was going to be put on. This year was the third consecutive year the Nickalson family has hosted the boat-in concert, and the second year in a row that it was held over the Fourth of July weekend.
“After hosting our first concert in September of 2020, we decided that we’d like to host over the Fourth of July weekend last year, and again this year with the hope that many more people could attend,” said Nickalson.
And more certainly did attend! There were more than 80 people on shore and land, while another 100 plus boats anchored in the bay to hear the live music.
“We’ve had so much fun hosting these concerts at our home over the 4th of July holiday,” says
Nickalson. “We invite many friends to join us and they have been so generous with their donations to the Reif center.”
The live music this year was once again the amazing band, Adessa and the Beat, which was also the musical entertainment of last year’s boat in as well. The performance by the band had attendees up and dancing and singing along to the music, making for a wonderful start to the Fourth of July weekend in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
“This is such a great community event focusing on what those of us in Grand Rapids cherish in the summer months,” said Shantal Dow, Reif Center Executive Director. “Lake, friends and family, great music and supporting the arts.”
The Reif has hosted four or five boat-in concerts each year since the beginning of 2020. They provide the essentials, such as the technical crew, sound system, connections with bands, and the marketing.
“It’s been a really fun event for residents, those with cabins in the area, and visitors,” said Dow.
“Nickalson’s Boat-In 2022 was our largest crowd to-date.”
With that being said, the Nickalson family looks forward to being able to host this 4th of July boat-in concert for as long as they are able to.
“We will host the July 4th boat-in concert as long as we can at our home,” said Nickalson. “Our friends and family look forward to it each year.”
