Bluegrass at the Ripple Center, April 29

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the world of bluegrass music, you can enjoy the rich and vibrant music of the award-winning Roe Family Singers, on stage at the Ripple Center Saturday, April 29.
Bluegrass is one of the few musical genres that can be traced back to a person. Bill Monroe created bluegrass music in 1945, when he combined his unique style of mandolin playing (what we now call “the chop,” the driving syncopation of bluegrass, which Monroe came up with as a way to compete with the sound of the snare drum in Big Band music) with the innovative banjo playing of Earl Scruggs (we now call bluegrass-style banjo playing “Scruggs-style” playing). With Monroe providing the drive with his mandolin, it freed Scruggs up to play more melodically and less driving than previous, Clawhammer-style banjo players. Monroe himself described the bluegrass sound as “Scottish bagpipes and ole-time fiddlin’. It’s Methodist and Holiness and Baptist. It’s blues and jazz, and it has a high lonesome sound.”
Kim learned the Recorder at age 10, and autoharp at 25. Quillan started cello at age 7, piano at 8, guitar at 14, and banjo at 27.
Kim grew up with music all around her. Her dad would play his guitar and she would sit at his feet singing along. As she grew, so did her love for music: first as a girl singing along with the radio into a hairbrush in front of her bedroom mirror, then as a teenager in choir, then as a young woman singing karaoke.
Quillan is the descendant of Kentucky horse-thieves and a long line of Appalachian and Ozark fiddlers on his mother’s side; and an equally long line of evangelists, poets, and writers on his father’s side. He’s been playing in bands for nearly three decades, with his first professional band, Accident Clearinghouse, launching in 1992.
Kim and Quillan were married in the Spring of 2003, and soon Kim was asking Quillan if they could start a band together; Quillan said, “No. Husbands and wives shouldn’t be in bands together. It’s a terrible idea!”
But Kim persisted and kept asking to start a band together, and Quillan kept saying, “No.” That same year, however, both June Carter and Johnny Cash died, and a local bar, Lee’s Liquor Lounge, organized a tribute to them and their music. Quillan wanted to perform at the tribute but his band at the time, Accident Clearinghouse, was on hiatus. So with the tribute’s promoter on the phone Quillan asked Kim if she still wanted to start a band together. Not knowing that Quillan meant right then, she answered enthusiastically, “Yes!”
“Put us down as the… uh…” Quillan hadn’t thought it through that far. “Put us down as the… Roe Family Singers,” he finally blurted. Their first show was booked, and Kim didn’t even know it!
The Roe Family Singers’ list of accomplishments include:
2019 Entertainers of the Year, Best Band, and Best Band Overall, BMAI
2018 Entertainers of the Year AND Album of the Year, BMAI
2017 Jig-dance Competition Winner Old-Time Music & Ozark Heritage Festival, Kim Roe
2016 Entertainers of the Year, BMAI
2012 MBOTMA Duet Competition Winners
“Don’t Worry About the Rich Man” has been the group’s most commercially successful song to date. It stayed on the Bluegrass Americana charts in the Top 20 for over a year, and was Number 10 overall for 2020.
The Roe Family Singers with Ben Ranson opening will highlight an evening of foot-stomping, hand-clapping bluegrass music on Saturday, April 29 at the Ripple Center. Tickets can be purchased at TheRippleCenter.com, and also available at Green Owl Gallery.
