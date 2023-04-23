Bluegrass at the Ripple Center, April 29

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the world of bluegrass music, you can enjoy the rich and vibrant music of the award-winning Roe Family Singers, on stage at the Ripple Center Saturday, April 29.

Bluegrass is one of the few musical genres that can be traced back to a person. Bill Monroe created bluegrass music in 1945, when he combined his unique style of mandolin playing (what we now call “the chop,” the driving syncopation of bluegrass, which Monroe came up with as a way to compete with the sound of the snare drum in Big Band music) with the innovative banjo playing of Earl Scruggs (we now call bluegrass-style banjo playing “Scruggs-style” playing). With Monroe providing the drive with his mandolin, it freed Scruggs up to play more melodically and less driving than previous, Clawhammer-style banjo players. Monroe himself described the bluegrass sound as “Scottish bagpipes and ole-time fiddlin’. It’s Methodist and Holiness and Baptist. It’s blues and jazz, and it has a high lonesome sound.”


