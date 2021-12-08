Appointments typically fill fast—there are three ways to schedule a time convenient for you:

• Monday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bloodmobile hosted at Guardian Flight

At Itasca County Emergency Operations Center, 1500 SE 7th Ave, Grand Rapids (at the airport)

Phone: 218-244-0784

Email:  larry.starks@gmr.net

Online: https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/69269

• Tuesday, Dec. 28 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Bloodmobile hosted at Klockow Brewing, 36 SE 10th St, Grand Rapids (behind Walgreens)

Phone: 218-349-5796

Email:  khamm@mbc.org

Online:  https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/69056

• Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Bloodmobile hosted by ElderCircle at Itasca County Family YMCA parking lot, 400 River Road, Grand Rapids

Phone: 218-999-9233 ext. 279

Email: audrah@eldercircle.org  

Online: https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/67856

• Monday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Bloodmobile hosted at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 315 SW 21st St, Grand Rapids

Phone: 218-326-3151

Email:  dolloyd2@msn.com

Online: https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/69130

