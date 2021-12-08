Appointments typically fill fast—there are three ways to schedule a time convenient for you:
• Monday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Bloodmobile hosted at Guardian Flight
At Itasca County Emergency Operations Center, 1500 SE 7th Ave, Grand Rapids (at the airport)
Phone: 218-244-0784
Email: larry.starks@gmr.net
• Tuesday, Dec. 28 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Bloodmobile hosted at Klockow Brewing, 36 SE 10th St, Grand Rapids (behind Walgreens)
Phone: 218-349-5796
Email: khamm@mbc.org
• Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Bloodmobile hosted by ElderCircle at Itasca County Family YMCA parking lot, 400 River Road, Grand Rapids
Phone: 218-999-9233 ext. 279
Email: audrah@eldercircle.org
• Monday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Bloodmobile hosted at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 315 SW 21st St, Grand Rapids
Phone: 218-326-3151
Email: dolloyd2@msn.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.