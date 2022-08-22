Blood drive Aug. 29 hosted by American Legion Post 60 Aug 22, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Monday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. the Bloodmobile will be hosted by American Legion Post 60-Grand Rapids at Super One North, 503 NW 4th St, Grand Rapids Contact is Bruce Braun at 218-326-8342; brownmustang55@yahoo.com Register online at: https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/70066 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Grand Rapids American Legion Military Bloodmobile North Blood Drive Contact Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Coleraine man killed in one-vehicle accident near Talmoon April C. Reasor 1975-2022 Allen Hanson Joan H. DiMatteo 1928-2022 Alberta F. “Betz” Lah 1930-2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
