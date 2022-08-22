 On Monday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m.   5 p.m. the Bloodmobile will be hosted by American Legion Post 60-Grand Rapids at Super One North, 503 NW 4th St, Grand Rapids

     Contact is Bruce Braun at 218-326-8342; brownmustang55@yahoo.com

