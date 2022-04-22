Applications for Blandin Foundation’s scholarships are available and being accepted until May 1.
The scholarships provide $1,000 to $5,000 per student for the 2022-2023 school year. Students may reapply each year, until they are age 25 or have earned up to a bachelor’s degree.
They are available to local students who will graduate, or have graduated, from: Bigfork, Blackduck, Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig, Deer River, Grand Rapids, Greenway, Hill City, Nashwauk-Keewatin, Northern Lights Community School, Northome, Remer, and online or home-schooled students who would have attended any of these schools.
The Foundation has increased the share of scholarships that will be awarded to those with lower incomes. The program also continues to recognize the challenge faced by middle-income families that don’t qualify for public support, yet still find it a financial stretch to pay for college today.
To be eligible, students must be under age 25 as of September 1, 2022, and registered at any accredited school in the United States. This can include trade schools, certificate programs, community, technical and tribal colleges, as well as four-year colleges and universities. (Graduate and doctoral students are not eligible.)
Blandin Foundation selects scholarship recipients with the greatest unmet financial need as calculated by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The Foundation also considers other factors, such as total cost of attendance (tuition, fees, room and board, books and supplies, transportation and miscellaneous expenses), family income, and number of siblings also attending college.
