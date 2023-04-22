The Blandin Foundation announced this week that its President and CEO, Tuleah Palmer, has been invited by Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari to join the Federal Reserve Community Advisory Board (CAB). Palmer attended her first meeting on April 18, 2023 and will serve a two-year term.

The Minneapolis Federal Reserve Community Advisory Board is composed of nonprofit, philanthropic, civic and government


