Four northern Minnesotans have been selected to join the Blandin Foundation’s board of trustees starting in January 2023. Their personal knowledge of rural communities and their professional expertise will move the Foundation toward its vision of rural Minnesota places that welcome diversity, address injustice and embrace change to create a sustainable and equitable future.

“Part of Mr. Blandin’s guidance to trustees was to try new things, to adapt to current community contexts and needs,” said Alice Moren, chair of Blandin Foundation’s board. “Working to change decades of unequal funding structures and policies is a core part of today’s context, and a crucial need for all types of people who choose to work and live in rural Minnesota.”


