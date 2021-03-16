The Blandin Foundation delivered a letter to the Office of Management and Budget on Monday, strongly urging a delay in changing the federal definition of “metropolitan.”
Along with other rural advocates, the Blandin Foundation is requesting the delay to fully understand the impact it may have on smaller communities, such as ones found in Itasca County.
Currently, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) are defined as having a minimum population of 50,000 people. The OMB has started a process to increase the minimum to 100,000 people. The change would redefine non-metro and rural areas and have significant impacts on federal funding and program targeting for rural places and people.
“We are taking a stand on this issue because it diffuses the country’s understanding of rural, leaving smaller communities like Keewatin and Deer River out of the consciousness of policy makers, communities that were already dealing with disproportionate responsibilities of public health, education and economic development before the pandemic,” Blandin Foundation President and CEO Tuleah Palmer said.
The Blandin Foundation recommended undertaking a process that considers changes to the definition holistically by looking at density, commuting patterns, size, and regional economies as an integrated whole.
Proper research would help understand all possible consequences the change would have on rural regions. In its letter, the foundation proposed a robust, consultative, scientifically sound process involving researchers and practitioners to study the change’s effects.
Current requirements to access federal program resources often disadvantage rural applicants through a bias towards large populations. This compounds the difficulty for low-capacity communities to identify and access federal funding. The proposed MSA change would result in approximately 250 counties being reclassified from metropolitan to micropolitan.
Widening the pool of nonmetro communities would likely result in towns with small populations having to compete with an even larger number of former metropolitans for scarce federal funds. Furthermore, many of these low-capacity communities are in rural counties with persistent poverty.
This issue may be compounded by the Census Bureau’s announcement last month that it may change criteria for defining urban areas. The Blandin Foundation recognized that the MSA standards and the Census Bureau definition are intended to be used solely as statistical tools and that “non-metro” is not meant to define “rural.” However, in practice, the changes would have profound implications for rural communities.
A recent Brookings analysis found more than 400 programs available to rural communities for their community and economic development. The impact of the proposed changes are not fully understood.
The Blandin Foundation stated it would leverage its networks and expertise to assist the OMB in learning more about the consequences of the change. The letter was addressed to Acting Administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs Dominic Mancini and the U.S. Census Bureau’s Chief of Population Geography Staff James Fitzsimmons.
The deadline to sign on to support the letter was Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.