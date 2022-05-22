Blake announces run for Minnesota House District 6A

Current Grand Rapids City Councilor and long-time community leader Rick Blake has announced he will run to represent the citizens of Minnesota House District 6A. Rick brings a wealth of experience in the business, nonprofit and government sectors. With a history of working with folks from all walks of life, Rick knows how to reach across the aisle to get things done, as evidenced by his non-partisan work on the City Council and the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities.
“I value my time solving issues at the local level on a non-partisan basis and will bring my ability to get things done to the State Government. I’m hoping my more conservative friends look past the party affiliation that comes with this candidacy to see me as a person who is deeply committed to improving life for all of us who live in Greater Minnesota.
See Blake, page 8
Blake
from page 1
Divisiveness and polarization have taken a heavy toll on Minnesota State governance and I’d like to be part of a renewed effort to change that.”
Rick understands we need to make investments in our region’s future to continue attracting new industries. Investing in infrastructure is critical to the future of our district. “Bread and butter issues like improving the condition of our roads and bridges require a reliable source of funding that won’t bankrupt local government. State Government can help solve these types of issues.”
“My service on the City Council, the Grand Rapids Public Utilities Commission, the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority, and the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities has been a wonderful addition to a lifetime of service opportunities. Through these opportunities, I’ve gained the knowledge and skills needed to serve as an effective State Representative for the people of Northern Minnesota.”
“Good-paying jobs are essential for a good life in Northern Minnesota. My experience on the Grand Rapids Economic Development Commission has shown me how difficult generating those jobs can be but has also shown the success we have had in leveraging State and Federal programs to improve our local economy.”
Rick also supports fully funding our schools, giving teachers and kids the tools they need to succeed. Rick’s daughter was a middle school social studies teacher who was committed to her vocation. “I know how important teachers are to our future”, Rick said.
“My experience as KOOTASCA Board Chair has also shown me the importance of Early Childhood education. The services KOOTASCA provides are invaluable. The war on poverty is not over. Many of our citizens struggle with poverty daily, and most of our citizens have faced poverty at some point in their lifetime.”
Blake’s many years of experience working for Blandin Paper Company cap a career that includes mining and papermaking, two pillars of Northern Minnesota’s economy. “We face some very tough issues as we move forward. I know the value of mining in our area and that we need to find a way to extract our valuable minerals without putting our environment at risk.”
Rick is acutely aware that healthcare is a vital need for all of us. “I know first-hand many of the challenges everyday Minnesotans face in meeting their healthcare needs. Two of our children died of cancer, and I know the struggles we faced in obtaining all the care they needed.” Rick also knows the healthcare challenges Seniors face. “As a volunteer with Senior Linkage I help seniors wade through Medicare supplement choices as well as other health care options. That experience has shown me some of the difficulties Seniors, Medicare recipients, and those in poverty are faced with.”
District 6A deserves a candidate who can represent all constituents, someone who understands the needs of our communities. “Divisiveness and polarization have taken a heavy toll on Minnesota State governance and I’d like to be part of a renewed effort to change that. Fighting this trend towards the extremes is what motivated me to enter the race.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.