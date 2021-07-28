The weather outside the Jerry and Shirley Miner Family Multi-Use Pavilion at the IRA Civic Center wasn’t ideal for an outdoor concert with plenty of wind and rain, but one thousand ticket holders under cover didn’t seam to mind as they were treated to an evening of music and fun by country superstars BlackHawk on Friday, July 23. The concert was sponsored by AmericInn of Grand Rapids, 96.1 Duke FM, and 99.9 FM Radio USA.
The Christopher David Hanson Band kicked the night off at 6:30 p.m. with their soulful country and rock originals. Henry Paul, lead singer of BlackHawk, exclaimed the Iron Range band was “pretty darn good.”
BlackHawk took the stage at 8 p.m. to an energetic crowd that spanned all ages. The concert was one of the band’s first since the COVID-19 pandemic, but they didn’t miss a beat. Playing their most popular hits spanning roughly 30 years together as a band. Songs included “Every Once In A While”, “That’s Just About Right”, “Big Guitar”, and a very fitting rendition of “I Sure Can Smell The Rain”, among others.
“We couldn’t be happier to finally bring this show to Grand Rapids,” said Reif Arts Council marketing director Paul M. Gregersen. “We were forced to reschedule BlackHawk twice due to the pandemic. The concert was originally scheduled for the spring of 2020. It was well worth the wait. For many, this was their first in-person concert since COVID. The looks on their faces made it obvious they were having a great time.”
The country music momentum continues on Saturday, August 14 when the Reif presents Grand Jam 2021, a community celebration free to all attendees as a “thank you” to all who supported the arts organization during the pandemic. The headliner is World According to Garth. The nation’s number one Garth Brooks Tribute. The concerts will take place at Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids.
Tickets for Grand Jam 2021 are free, but attendees are strongly encouraged to claim them in advance at grandjammn.com or via the Reif Center Box Office (218) 327-5780, as a limited quantity are available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.