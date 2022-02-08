Itasca Symphony gets romantic for Valentine's Day weekend with a celebration of French Composer Georges Bizet and violin soloist Evgeny Zvonnikov
As the cold winter days push towards spring, each day adding 3 minutes of daylight to our darkness, the Itasca Symphony Orchestra is looking to add a little heat with a performance of one of the most talented Romantic Period composers of all time: Georges Bizet.
Yes, it’s approaching Valentine’s Day, and whether you love the holiday or hate it, you have to appreciate the passion and approachability of the orchestral music period that came right after the ‘Classical’ period, starting around 1830.
As a middle class began to grow in the industrial age, orchestral music became more and more accessible to folks that weren’t nobility or extremely wealthy. Ironically, the wealth created by the industrial age and the burgeoning middle class encouraged an entire group of artists: painters, composers, writers – even architects, to create works that harkened back to a more elemental, emotional state. Nature, folk tales, mythical creatures and scenes from the country are often themes that inspired these artists.
Stories from the working class and the Roma, often called Gypsies, make for the meat and potatoes of this Itasca Symphony current concert. Georges Bizet (1838-1875), a composer with just 36 years on this earth, created several epic pieces, the most famous of which is ‘Carmen’. When your music is portrayed by Bugs Bunny, you know you’ve hit the big time!
Of course, Looney Tunes didn’t exist back in the 1800’s, and both Carmen and the two other Bizet Suites performed by the ISO on February 12 were originally failures, playing to Parisian crowds for a few weeks before closing to critical scorn.
The Girl from Arles, or L’Arlesienne, was written in 1872 predating the far more famous Carmen by two years. Bizet was commissioned to create ‘travelling music’ or ‘incidental music’ for a play of the same name. The play focuses on a smitten peasant in the south of France who discovers his love has been cheating on him, eventually leading to madness and jumping off a balcony to his death. The music was deemed too complex, and the production ceased after barely 3 weeks.
Unfazed, Bizet turned the music into a suite of four pieces which will open the upcoming concert. The next piece in the performance, featuring the violin soloist Evgeny Zvonnikov, is a reimagination of Bizet’s most famous work, Carmen. Set in Spain, the original opera again focuses on foiled attempts to gain the love of a woman, though this time instead of the scorned lover killing himself, he murders the femme fatale in a fit of jealous rage.
Zvonnikov, an instructor at West Texas A&M University, is a graduate from the St. Petersburg Conservatory in Russia and one of the founders of the Third Coast Chamber Collective, a group based in Grand Rapids focused on expanding orchestral and chamber music performance and education.
Bizet died after the 33rd performance of the opera, which was deemed crass and scandalous by the Parisian opera-going public. Shortly after Bizet’s untimely death, critics soon came to realize the genius of his work and now Carmen is one of the most performed operas of all time.
Eight years later renowned violin virtuoso Pablo de Sarasate reimagined the opera as a ‘Fantasy’, taking the music to nearly impossible extremes on his violin. Sarasate was an international superstar, performing in London, Paris, New York and Buenos Aries. Sarasate is even mentioned in a Sherlock Holmes story – Sherlock and Dr. Watson attend one of his performances in ‘The Red-Headed League’.
This “exotic” Gypsy music was now the excitement, rather than the inexcusable. The Fantasy provides a showcase of virtuosic techniques and effects on the violin. These include trills, glissando (sliding chromatically up and down), flageolet (use of harmonics for an ethereal, whistle-like sound), fast arpeggios from top to bottom, double stops, tempo accelerations or sudden changes of mood, momentary cadenzas, pizzicato (plucking the strings) and more.
In another posthumous celebration of Bizet’s genius, the L’Arlesienne Suite 2, which will be performed after the intermission, was created by New Orleans composer Ernest Guiraud, a friend of many French composers of the time including Saint-Saens and later Debussy.
The second suite, based not only on additional music from the 1872 play but other Bizet themes, is even more popular than the first, with one of the most challenging breakout sections for flute and piccolo.
In addition to flute, the pieces also make ample use of the harp and also of a newfangled instrument of the time, the saxophone. Invented in Belgium in the 1840’s, the L’Arlesienne Suites are some of the few orchestral pieces that feature saxophone prominently.
Warm up to the Romantic sounds of George Bizet this coming Saturday, February 12 at the Reif Center at 7 p.m. The music is rousing, beautiful and fun, and it’s an opportunity to see one of the most difficult violin pieces played by a true master.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.