Bischoff commits to D-1 Augustana Hockey

Former Grand Rapids High School hockey player, Hunter Bischoff, has committed to play Division 1 college hockey at the new Augustana University program out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Bischoff made the announcement on June 6th via Twitter, along with his current team out of the North American Hockey League, the Anchorage Wolverines. Bischoff is the first commitment for the newest Division 1 hockey school and will begin playing there in their inaugural season in 2023. Hunter thanked his family, friends, teammates, and coaches in his commitment post. Bischoff tallied 36 points in 56 games played for Anchorage this season, which included five goals and two assists in the Robertson Cup Playoffs. As a 2021 Grand Rapids graduate and one of the captains in his senior season, Bischoff totaled 58 points in three seasons on the high school team. Hunter had seven multi-point games in 2021, which included five vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in the opening game that season. Bischoff will play under former University of Minnesota Men’s Assistant Coach, Garrett Raboin, who was named the first head coach in program history in April. The Vikings will compete in the CCHA Conference, which is home to three Minnesota teams in Bemidji State, Minnesota State, and second-year Division 1 program, St. Thomas. Bischoff joins Jack Peart as the second committed D1 hockey player from the Thunderhawks Class of 2021, and a long list of others from recent classes. Hunter will look to play for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL this upcoming season, after being selected in the 4th Round by them in the draft in May.
